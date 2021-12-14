Chinese and Russian presidents to hold virtual meeting





President Xi Jinping will have a virtual meeting in Beijing with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday. [Photo/IC]

President Xi Jinping will have a virtual meeting in Beijing with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday with the aim of consolidating and strengthening Sino-Russian relations. During the meeting, Xi and Putin will review the development of bilateral relations this year and the results of bilateral cooperation, and they will plan the development of the relationship in the coming year, the ministry spokesman said on Monday. of Foreign Affairs Wang Wenbin. The two leaders will also discuss major international and regional issues of mutual concern, Wang said at a daily press conference in Beijing. “The meeting will certainly enhance the high-level mutual respect between the two countries, effectively promote their strategic ‘back-to-back’ coordination and pragmatic and circular cooperation, and inject more stability and positive energy into the changing world. and chaos, ”Wang said. According to Wang, Xi and Putin have met 36 times since 2013, paving the way for the continued development of bilateral ties. During their last meeting, which was held by video link in June, the two heads of state announced the extension of the treaty of good neighborliness and Sino-Russian friendly cooperation. This year marks the 20th anniversary of the signing of the treaty, which advanced the idea of ​​perpetuating bilateral friendship from generation to generation. The leaders of the two countries attach great importance to bilateral relations. In March 2013, Xi paid a state visit to Russia, making the country the first stop on his first trip abroad as Chinese president. In June 2019, Xi made his eighth visit to Russia since 2013. During the visit, China and Russia issued a joint statement aimed at developing their comprehensive strategic coordination partnership for the new era and another joint statement aimed at to strengthen global strategic stability. Besides strong political ties, China and Russia have also seen notable growth in their trade relations. Bilateral merchandise trade reached $ 115.6 billion in the first 10 months of this year, surpassing the total value of that of last year and hitting a record high, according to the Commerce Ministry. In the first 10 months of this year, China’s direct investment in Russia grew 39.1 percent year-on-year, according to the ministry.

