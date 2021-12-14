Deforming Trump didn’t work – The Verge





Today, as the year draws to a close, let’s talk about what we learned in 2021 about the relationship between technology and democracy and the most pressing issues as 2022 approaches.

During Donald Trump’s years as president, platforms have faced frequent calls to delete his accounts. From his main Twitter posting station, Trump had, among other things, spread lies about COVID, instigated harassment against average citizens, and threatened nuclear war. After losing his re-election to Joe Biden, he relentlessly lied about the result, undermining faith in democracy and ultimately prompting the Jan.6 attacks on Capitol Hill.

Because he was president, he was allowed to keep his books until January 6. But after Congress certified Bidens’ victory and Trump supporters stormed the Capitol on his behalf, the platforms suspended his accounts indefinitely. For tech determinists, who believe social media has uniquely elevated Trump and has been one of the primary sources of his power, the past 11 months have offered us a flawed test of this hypothesis. .

his power has probably only increased

If you think that social media was a primary source of power for Trump, it follows that removing him from those media would reduce that power. And yet, nearly a year since Trump was removed from these networks, his power has arguably only increased. After an aborted effort to blog this summer, he has settled into a routine of sending out tweet-like press releases to supporters and news outlets, many of whom still find their way into the Twitter timeline and cycle. Of actuality. He makes frequent cable TV appearances and recently held a rally in Iowa. A PSPC deal, which promised to create some sort of Trump-centric media and social network company, is also underway.

More importantly, Trump has been the chief promoter of a nationwide campaign to rewrite electoral laws in his favor, while installing supporters in key positions that could allow him to successfully reverse an electoral defeat in 2024.

Removing Trump from Twitter and other platforms has surely saved us years of lies and incitement to violence; it was and still is the right thing to do. But in a broader sense, it’s clear that removing the Trump platform has done little to improve the underlying political situation in this country. It seems that the situation is getting worse all the time.

In a truly spooky cover for The Atlantic, Barton Gellman describes January 6 as a repeat for what’s to come. (If you ditch today’s edition now and go read this story in its entirety instead, that won’t hurt me.) Two themes from the article stand out: one, how the criticisms of Trump are. systematically purged within the Republican Party, leaving only the weakest resistance behind; and second, how much technology in general or social media seems to play a small role in all of this.

Granted, there are clues to the story: a live Facebook feed here, a Telegram message there. Retired firefighter who thinks the 2020 election was stolen, or says he is, serves as a proxy in Trump’s base story and the firefighter draws most of his disinformation from the ecosystem right-wing media, which has thrived on social media.

21 million Americans could arguably be described as committed insurgents.

But this is not a story of algorithms polarizing us via engagement-based ranking, or demagogues recruiting subscribers via the suggested user list. Instead, for Gellman at least, it’s about something much older and uglier: that reliable predictor of genocide, fears of a Great Replacement. As demographics predict a white minority in the United States by 2045, many white Republicans are desperate to consolidate their power using much-needed violence.

In Atlantic history, a group called the University of Chicago Security and Threats Project, or CPOST, has conducted national opinion polls to gauge the attitudes of people who say they don’t trust in the 2020 election results. They discovered that perhaps 21 million Americans could possibly be described as committed insurgents.

Connecting with Slobodan Miloevis, Yugoslavia in the 1990s, and Northern Ireland in the 1960s, Gellman writes of Americans today:

The insurgents involved, Pope judged, were truly dangerous. There weren’t many militiamen among them, but more than one in four said the country needed groups like the Oath Keepers and the Proud Boys. A third of them had firearms and 15 percent had served in the military. All had easy access to the organizing power of the Internet.

What the Pope saw in these results did not fit the government’s model of lone wolves and small extremist groups. It really is a new, politically violent mass movement, he told me. It is collective political violence.

As recently as 2017, it still seemed at least possible that we could strengthen some elements of our democracy at the social network level: that if we catch and remove Russian agents, stop recommending extremist organizations, and eliminate all misinformation. and whatever misinformation we might find, some sort of balance might be restored. Four years later, it is now clear that while these measures were necessary, they were not enough, and the country is inexorably heading towards a constitutional crisis.

It is also clear that the deterministic case of technological reform was primarily wishful thinking. On the one hand, the platforms have regularly been shown to be complicit in the spread of hate speech that leads to violence in the real world, notably in Myanmar and India. And even in the United States, where platforms devote an inordinate percentage of their resources to moderation, a violent movement like QAnon was allowed to flourish for years before finally ramping up in 2020.

But reading Gellman’s story, or what is actually a companion piece in The Washington Post on The 18 Next Steps To Look For In Our Coming Democratic Erosion, it becomes clear just how much greater our urgency is than all of this. Platforms have their part to play, but it’s smaller than I expected. Which is unfortunate, because the past five years have shown that tech companies can be coaxed into at least tackling some of the damage that occurs under their watch.

This is more than what I can say for Congress.

In the New York Times this weekend, Cecelia Kang examined the fruits of five-year U.S. lawmakers who assess the size, power, and influence of our biggest corporations. She finds a plethora of audiences, a bunch of confused members of Congress and viral blunders, and an empty space where their long-promised tech reforms should lie. Kang writes:

The lack of regulation of tech companies is not because elected officials do not understand the Internet. It used to be, and it helps explain why they’ve been so slow with surveillance measures. Now, however, new questions about the technology are mapped to increasingly intractable political divisions.

Without the distractions of the bizarre questions, what remains is the bare reality that the parties deeply disagree on how to protect consumers and encourage business. Dozens of bills aimed at strengthening privacy, encouraging competition and cracking down on disinformation have stalled due to a fundamental disagreement over the government’s hand over business.

It is deeply true. And yet, in the context of democratic erosion, it can also seem so strange that it is essentially irrelevant. One of the two major political parties in the Americas is embarking on a concerted effort to eliminate the role of voters in choosing their elected officials. And were surprised that these two parties fail to agree on how to govern Facebook?

It’s a shame, of course, because there is so much regulation to be done. There are even good ideas here and there: I love this new Sense Bill. Chris Coons (D-DE), Rob Portman (R-OH) and Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), which would force platforms like Facebook to share data with independent researchers. Other valid bills would require disclosures regarding content moderation and political advertising, or restrict anti-competitive business practices. All of these reforms could be enacted without undermining the rights of expression of companies, the common thread that has condemned so many efforts to date.

But as this year draws to a close, I find it necessary to give some emphasis to the topics we cover here. The present and future state of the platforms will always be the central topic of Platformer. But so many assumptions about that future rest on the idea that these platforms will be built within a stable democracy, and in a few years, that might not be the case.

The Americans did their part: the majority voted to preserve their democracy, and gave the Democrats the presidency and both houses of Congress. But the margins are narrow, our governance system is old and fragile, and time is running out.

All of this has been said before, and often much better, by people who make politics their full time rhythm. I would love nothing more than to join the rest of Silicon Valley in full-time contemplation of Web3, the Metaverse, and anything that might distract me from the potential of life under the rule of a permanent minority.

But the future of technology and the future of democracy are inextricably linked. Bidens’ victory last year raised hopes that Congress would be able to make progress on both issues. As next year’s midterm elections approach, however, there is sadly little progress to be made.

For five years now, we have listened to lawmakers lecture the tech industry on its many failures. But effective platform governance will never get us that far. And if it cannot protect our democracy at this crucial time, starting with the passage of the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, the most catastrophic failure of all will be Congress.

