Pakistanis find Nawaz Sharifs’ grandson more handsome than Imran Khan. They want it like PM

New Delhi: Junaid Safdar, son of Pakistani Muslim League Vice President (N) Maryam Nawaz, once again left people in awe of his beautiful voice. A clip of him singing Rahat Fateh Ali Khans Tenu samjhawan ki has gone viral on social media and people just can’t seem to get enough of it.

Many also fear him for his good looks at the mehendi ceremony in Islamabad on Monday, with one even calling for a petition to make him Pakistan’s next prime minister because he is more handsome than Imran Khan. . Twitter user wrote: Petition to make Junaid Safdar Pakistan’s next PM, kuyn k wo imran khan sy ziyada beautiful h.

Petition to make Junaid Safdar the next Prime Minister of Pakistan, kuyn k wo imran khan sy ziyada beau h

– Hali (@halicholic) December 13, 2021

Safdar married Ayesha Saif Khan in London on August 23.

While one user praised Safdar for his beautiful voice, another wrote, JunaidSafdar ready to win the internet again with his singing skills !.

The second part! Junaid Safdar, once again conquering the Internet! What a beautiful voice .. No doubt @MaryamNSharif would be PROUD of him #JunaidSafdar pic.twitter.com/4NS9zK1aBF

– Saad Kaiser (@TheSaadKaiser) December 13, 2021

#JunaidSafdar ready to reconquer the Internet with his talents as a singer! pic.twitter.com/8T1KVTl8mX

– Naylasays (@NaylaAmir) December 13, 2021

Many Pakistanis were also in awe of Maryam Nawaz, both for her appearance and for her “melodious” voice. While some Twitter users claimed she looked no less like the bride at one of her son’s wedding ceremonies, others criticized her for stealing her stepdaughter from the limelight.

imagine when you have to compete with your stepmom at your own wedding..i never saw anyone crash on the biggest day of their life like #MaryamNawaz did her stepdaughter by stealing her projector .. # JunaidSafdar

– Sukhoi Su57 (@ subermanyam57) December 13, 2021

#MaryamNawazSharif looks no less than the bride over her sons one of the functions of marriage …….. # maryamnawaz #junaidsafdar #tendance #trends # psl7draft #__ pic.twitter.com/EvMmzLnN5I

– Lollywoodnow_ (@ Lollywoodnow1) December 12, 2021

After #JunaidSafdar, Maryam Nawaz rocks with her melodious voice #MaryamNawaz #JunaidSafdar pic.twitter.com/WKyaiVnKEV

– roee yoaza (@_Zoii__) December 7, 2021

There were also those who shamed the leader of the PML (N) for flaunting the money stolen by the Nawaz Sharifs to organize an extravagant wedding and for making a toxic display of financial prowess. Many others have shared funny memes about Junaid Safdar’s wedding budget.

Youthiyas calculates the budget for Junaid Safdar’s wedding. pic.twitter.com/9nhwYjaKXh

– (@bilalleeds) December 14, 2021

One user wrote that Maryam owns a shit of property, stocks and offshore companies without ever working in her life. Capt Sadfar receives a monthly stipend from the Sharif family. Junaid Safdar is literally raised (funded) by Nawaz Sharif. So don’t tell us that they can flaunt the stolen money without making a little fun.

Maryam owns loads of property, stocks and offshore companies without ever working in her life. Capt Sadfar receives a monthly stipend from the Sharif family. Junaid Safdar is literally raised (funded) by Nawaz Sharif. So don’t tell us that they can flaunt the stolen money without making a little fun.

– Svengali (@ Ronin212) December 13, 2021

Are you going to comment on the extravagance of Junaid Safdar or not? Doesn’t the toxic exposure of financial prowess appeal to you, or is it Imran Khan’s filter at play? Surely you must have seen the amount spent, by a lot that was just a few days ago, with poor

– Jarar (@ LeVide26) December 12, 2021

Youthiyas calculates the budget for Junaid Safdar’s wedding. pic.twitter.com/OvUEVnDLKJ

– Muhandis (@TheMuhandiss) December 13, 2021

Commenting on the family photo taken at the ceremony, one Instagram user said: Pakisatan ki awam ka paisa, and another wrote, Awaam ki cash with Maryam full ash.

