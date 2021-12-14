India could become first buyer of S-500 anti-aircraft missile system: Russian Deputy Prime Minister Borisov, World News





Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov has indicated that India could be the first foreign buyer of its most advanced S-500 Prometei anti-aircraft missile system. When asked if India would be the first country to buy the Russian-made S-500, Borisov told RBC television on Monday: Without a doubt, once we deliver this system to our troops , India will be the first on the list, if it expresses its desire to purchase these advanced armaments. The S-500 Prometei anti-aircraft missile system is Russia’s most advanced air mobile service system and entered service earlier this year. In 2019, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed interest in purchasing the S-500 units. The Russian Deputy Prime Minister’s comments come even as delivery of his S-400 long-range surface-to-air missile defense system to India has started. The $ 5.5 billion deal for five S-400 systems had become a thorn in the growing partnership between the United States and India, the latter at risk of facing sanctions under the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA). Read also | Russian S-400 missile system deliveries have started and will continue: India CAATSA was adopted in the United States in 2017, based on Russia’s supposed involvement in the 2016 US presidential elections. Under section 231 of CAATSA, sanctions would be imposed on entities operating for or on behalf of Russian defense or intelligence sectors. Read also | Explanation: Russian S-400 air defense missile system. Why is the United States not happy with India’s purchase of S-400? The United States has already imposed CAATSA on Turkey, a NATO ally, for the purchase of a batch of S-400 missile defense systems from Russia, but it has yet to call for assistance. India. Even though the United States has said it will try to negotiate with India to reject the deal, New Delhi has rejected jurisdiction over the national law of a third country. Earlier on December 6, at the 21st India-Russia summit, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov claimed that the United States planned to undermine the deal and force India to obey American orders. Defense is the main pillar of the partnership between Russia and India. Missile Brahmos, licensed production of SU 30 aircraft, T30 tanks are some examples of this cooperation. The next big target is the joint production of AK series assault rifles in India. (With contributions from agencies)

