



Such internal polls should always be viewed with skepticism, not least because they are provided by campaigns to show candidates in a favorable light. This involved 800 probable GOP primary voters contacted between December 7 and 9.

Still, the Perdue poll echoes a recent public poll that indicated a tight race. It also reflects the mindset of campaign agents who view the contest, at least in the early days of the contest, as a tossup.

Unsurprisingly, Kemps’s campaign had a more optimistic outlook. His staff on Monday released an internal American Viewpoint poll that was conducted Dec. 1-6 almost entirely before Perdue entered the race. It showed Kemp with a 54-22 lead over Perdue.

Pundits, voters say race for Georgia governor will be intense

Pundits, voters say race for Georgia governor will be intense

This poll also showed the power of endorsement from past presidents. After voters were informed of Trump’s choice in the race, Kemps’ lead narrowed to 43-39. His camp is reassured that their poll, at least, shows tight competition after Perdue took advantage of his biggest advantage.

While the primary will undoubtedly be competitive, pollster Kemp concluded, Governor Kemp is well positioned to win in May.

Perdue rocked an already tough environment for Republicans in Georgia last week by joining the gubernatorial race, saying he was the only Republican who could beat Democrat Stacey Abrams. Compounding the problems for the GOP, Abrams faces no credible opposition from his side of the party aisle.

The head-to-head polls offered insight into campaign strategies that will shape the 2022 race.

The Kemps poll, for example, noted that Kemps’ highest approval ratings involved his management of the economy, with 87% of the likely GOP primary votes giving him favorable reviews. Overall, he found his favorability ratings largely reflected Perdues’ stance.

The Perdue Inquiry, meanwhile, showed why he had emboldened himself to embrace lies about voter fraud in 2020. Since entering the race, he has exposed conspiracy theories, including filing for election fraud. ‘a complaint that repeats unproven allegations about Fulton County’s ballot counting process.

He revealed that only 7% of Republican primary voters say they believe President Joe Biden won a fair election, without fraud or impropriety. Almost two-thirds of respondents, 63%, said they agreed the election was stolen from Donald Trump through widespread electoral fraud.

There is no evidence of voter fraud in Georgias’ election. Three separate accounts and several inquiries confirmed Bidens’ victory. More than a dozen pro-Trump lawsuits to overturn Georgia’s election results have been rejected by judges or withdrawn by former supporters of the president.

