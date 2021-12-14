Old man Donald Trump looks weaker and weaker Sad!





Is Donald Trump starting to lose his grip on the Republican Party?

National newspapers Josh Kraushaar recently listed a few data points suggesting his shine may be fading. First, Trump-backed candidate Sean Parnell was forced to drop out of the U.S. Senate race in Pennsylvania. Second, Trumps backed US Senate candidate in Alabama, Rep. Mo Brooks, is losing ground to a younger candidate named Katie Britt. Third, the much-publicized Trump-Bill OReilly tour started off with a lot of empty seats. And fourth, Trump-backed candidate in a Texas special election, Susan Wright, was defeated in a race to replace her late husband.

A fifth example, if I may, is from North Carolina, where, reports The Hill, despite the early approval of past presidents, [Rep. Ted] Budd has so far failed to become the frontrunner in the GOP Primary and has consistently followed his main rival, former Gov. Pat McCrory, in the polls.

That doesn’t mean Trump won’t be the 2024 candidate, but a Pew survey in September (released in October) shows that only 44% of Republicans want him to run for president again (and 32% want him to run for president again). ‘he withdraws from politics altogether).

The New York Times Jonathan Martin called out the majority of Republicans who don’t want him to run again in the Gold Watch riding. As Mtley Cre sang, Dont go away mad (just go away).

Before we get too excited, there are a few caveats in order. Lack of assets is nothing new, and defeating a Trump-backed Republican is not the same as electing a Never Trump Republican. Remember that in 2020, the candidate endorsed by Trump was defeated by Madison Cawthorn in a runoff in North Carolina. Likewise, in March 2020, Trump tweeted that voters should sack Thomas Massie. The last time I checked, Massie was still on the job (sending ridiculous Christmas tweets about her family with guns).

While it would be naive to believe that the Republican Party will abandon Trump and revert to Zombie Reaganism, it would also be foolish to assume that the current paradigm will remain trapped in amber. George Will said our best hope might be that Americans have a short attention span and get bored easily. He has a point.

For the record, many of the same people who were George W. Bush’s most passionate evangelists of compassionate conservatism 20 years ago were poised to call Dubya a war criminal by 2016. Times are changing and new times are changing. characters are introduced in this political drama. Were already seeing clues that to some extent the party is already shifting to younger leaders like Tucker Carlson and Ron DeSantis.

I’m old enough to remember when Sarah Palin was the straw that stirred Republicans’ drinks. Posting stories about it generated clicks. She flirted with running for president (to sell books and stay relevant) and even asked the media to chase her bus across the country. But she chose not to run for president (after choosing to step down as governor of Alaska), and ultimately she became old news (for those who want Trump to go, c is a self-interest admission: if Trump’s goal is to continue to garner attention, he has to come back).

Now it’s true that Palin didn’t have Trump’s resources or media savvy (she wasn’t president either), but her main lifespan was around four years (2008-2012). At 75, Trump is in his seventh year of dominating the news. How long can he keep it? Ultimately, Trump faces the same existential threat we all face: mortality. In his case, it means both his literal and political life.

Conventional wisdom suggests that Donald Trump is unstoppable in the 2024 Republican presidential primary, and that his grip on the party is absolute. But as Chris Christie advised on Sunday this week (or was it Axl Rose?), Everyone needs to be patient.

Trump, Christie noted, is embarrassed that he does not have a social media presence (that it is safe for social media companies to have the power to remove political figures is worthy of his own discussion. ), and continues to do things like attack former Israeli prime minister (and conservative hero) Benjamin Netanyahu. Eventually the spell will break, but as Christie says, it won’t happen overnight.

Christie, who decided not to run in 2012 and passed away in 2016 (which led to his endorsement of Trump), wants to be elected president in 2024. That is, he is in conflict of interest when it comes to analyzing Trump’s retention. Powerful. But that doesn’t mean he’s wrong.

Trends come and go, and people get carried away with them before they switch to the new trend. Americans have a penchant for novelty. The three-time-married Trump should appreciate the concept as the country finally appears to be ready to move on.

