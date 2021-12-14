Putin, Xi discuss ‘aggressive’ US rhetoric





Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping will hold a virtual summit on Wednesday following separate meetings with President Biden in recent weeks. According to the Kremlin, the two leaders will discuss the lingering tensions in Eastern Europe amid a massive build-up of Russian forces along its border with Ukraine. The situation in international affairs, especially on the European continent, is very, very tense at the moment and requires discussions among allies, ”said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, according to Reuters. “We see very, very aggressive rhetoric on the NATO side and the United States, and that requires a discussion between us and the Chinese,” he added. Peskov added that the meeting will also address issues such as energy, trade and investment. Moscow and Beijing have both been at daggers drawn with Washington in recent weeks. As the Ukrainian issue dominated a virtual meeting between Biden and Putin last week, the United States and China exchanged scathing words on topics such as Beijing’s land claims in the South China Sea and Taiwan’s status. , with the Chinese government warning of a confrontation over the issue in October. Russia and China have faced President Biden, above, in recent weeks. Shawn Thew / Pool via CNP / Media At last week’s virtual meeting, Biden told Putin that any further incursion into Ukraine would face strong economic measures from the United States and its European allies, stressing that Washington is ready to take action. now that it didn’t take in 2014, when Russia annexed Crimea. Biden also spoke with Xi last month in a diplomatic effort to ensure that competition between the two nations does not escalate into conflict. Russian and Chinese officials met last week to criticize the Democracy Summit at the White House. Above, Putin and Xi shake hands in 2019. VIA REUTERS It seems to me that we need to establish common sense safeguards. Be clear and honest where we disagree and work together where our interests intersect, especially on vital global issues like climate change, the US president told his Chinese counterpart. Biden then added: If the past is a prologue, I’m sure today we’ll be discussing many of the areas that concern us, from human rights and economics to ensuring an Indo- Free and open Pacific. Biden speaks to the press on December 13. Shawn Thew / Pool via CNP / Spla The two did not discuss the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic during the meeting but spoke about trade, human rights, Afghanistan, Iran, North Korea, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Tibet, Xinjiang, a free and open Indo-Pacific, health security, the climate crisis and global energy supplies, according to a reading from the White House. Russian and Chinese officials also gathered last week to criticize the White House Democracy Summit, calling it the obvious product of [the USs] A Cold War mentality that would fuel ideological confrontation and a divide in the world, creating new dividing lines in a common opinion article.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nypost.com/2021/12/14/putin-and-xi-to-talk-about-aggressive-us-rhetoric/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos