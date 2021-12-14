How inflation affects the struggling Turkish economy

The signs of Turkey’s dire economy are everywhere. Long queues meander past government-subsidized bread kiosks. The prices of medicines, milk and toilet paper are skyrocketing. Some gas stations have closed after exhausting their stock. Explosions of anger erupted in the streets.

Unemployment, the high cost of living, price increases and bills are breaking our backs, the Confederation of Progressive Trade Unions said last month.

Even before the coronavirus pandemic and supply chain bottlenecks began to wreak havoc on global economies almost two years ago, Turkey was trying to avoid a recession as it grappled with it. mountainous debt, significant losses in the value of the Turkish lira and rising inflation. But in recent weeks, this idling train wreck has accelerated with ferocious intensity. And the foot that pushes the hardest on the accelerator belongs to the country’s authoritarian president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Why is this happening now?

Turkey’s economic woes have deep roots, but the most recent crisis was caused by Mr Erdogans’ insistence on lowering interest rates in the face of soaring inflation, precisely the tactic against which economists almost universally prescribe.