Politics
US calls on China to stop ‘aggressive actions’ at sea
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday urged China to cease its “aggressive actions” in Asia-Pacific, speaking during a visit to the region, as Washington seeks to strengthen its alliances against Beijing.
President Joe Biden’s administration is trying to restore relations and reaffirm its influence in Asia after the turmoil and unpredictability of the Donald Trump era.
Blinken’s comments came to Indonesia, the first stop on a tour of Southeast Asia, the last visit to the region by a senior US official in recent months.
In a speech describing the US approach to what he calls the Indo-Pacific, Blinken said Washington would work with its allies and partners to “defend the rules-based order” and that countries should have the right to “choose their own path”.
“This is why Beijing’s aggressive actions are causing so much concern from Northeast Asia to Southeast Asia and from the Mekong to the Pacific Islands.
“Claiming the open seas as theirs. Distortion of open markets by subsidies to its state-owned enterprises. Deny exports or revoke agreements for countries whose policies it disagrees with.”
“The countries of the region want this behavior to change, too,” he said during the speech at the University of Indonesia.
Extended claims
Blinken added that Washington was “determined to guarantee freedom of navigation in the South China Sea,” and said Beijing’s actions threatened the movement of more than $ 3 trillion in trade each year.
But he also stressed that “this is not a conflict between a US-centric region or a China-centric region, the Indo-Pacific is its own region,” and said that Washington wanted to avoid conflicts there.
China claims almost all of the resource-rich South China Sea, with competing claims from four Southeast Asian states as well as Taiwan.
Beijing has been accused of deploying a range of military hardware there, including anti-ship and surface-to-air missiles, and has ignored a 2016 international tribunal ruling that declared its historic claim to most waters baseless.
Blinken also said Washington wanted to ensure “peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.”
Tensions between the United States and China have skyrocketed over a democratic and self-sufficient Taiwan, which China claims as its territory and has pledged to recapture one day, by force if necessary.
Washington is developing a “comprehensive Indo-Pacific economic framework”, and also seeks to strengthen military alliances in the region, he added.
Burma Violence
The senior US diplomat said Washington would pressure Myanmar to “stop indiscriminate violence, release all those unjustly detained, allow unhindered access and restore Burma’s path to inclusive democracy”, using the old name of the country.
Myanmar has been in chaos since Aung San Suu Kyi’s civilian government was overthrown in a military coup in February.
Blinken wants to stress the growing importance of Southeast Asia to US foreign policy on this trip, even as his administration faces a myriad of other crises, from Iran to Russia.
Relations between the United States and China have deteriorated on a range of issues ranging from cybersecurity and technological supremacy to human rights in Hong Kong and Xinjiang.
Biden broadly pursued Trump’s hawkish stance on China, describing the Asian power as the preeminent challenge for the United States.
Countries in the region face an increasingly difficult task of trying to foster good relations with Beijing, a key trading partner, and Washington, vital to maintaining the security of the region.
After Indonesia, Blinken is heading for Malaysia and Thailand.
Russia is also trying to assert its influence in the region.
After speaking with Blinken on Monday, Indonesian President Joko Widodo met with Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev, a senior Russian official.
