Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends cruise aboard Ganga “aarti” and conducts midnight inspection of development works in Varanasi | India News





Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi witnessed the spectacular “aarti” of the Ganges on Monday evening while aboard a river cruise with chief ministers from Uttar Pradesh and other BJP-led states. It was the Prime Minister’s third engagement in the holy city after visiting the Kal Bhairav ​​temple and inaugurating the Kashi Vishwanath Dham earlier in the day. PM Modi boarded the Swami Vivekananda Cruise to Sant Ravidas Ghat to attend the ‘aarti’ evening on the banks of the Ganges illuminated by thousands of diyas. In a Hindi tweet, Prime Minister Modi said, “Kashi’s Ganga ‘aarti’ always fills the inner soul with new energy. Today, after fulfilling Kashi’s great dream, (I ) attended the Ganga ‘aarti’ at Dashashwamedh Ghat and bowed to Mother Ganga for her grace. “ pic.twitter.com/pPnkjmgzxa Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 13, 2021 He also shared a short video showing Ganga’s ghats bathed in multicolored lights. BJP President JP Nadda, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar were among those who accompanied Modi on the tour. of the cruise. I just concluded a long meeting in Kashi with @ BJP4India Chief Ministers and Chief Deputy Ministers. pic.twitter.com/UCUsMndhwW Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 13, 2021 In addition to 12 chief ministers, three deputy chief ministers of BJP-led states and their family members were on board the cruise. MV Vivekananda took special guests on a memorable journey as she cruised along the illuminated ghats, offering spectacular views of the holy city. Thousands of people gathered in various ghats to catch a glimpse of “aarti” and the Prime Minister. People cheered and chanted “Har Har Mahadev” as the cruise stopped at Dashashwamedh Ghat, famous for its daily “aarti”. The priests sang hymns, the bells rang and the sound of the conch added to the divine ambience. Prime Minister Modi then watched a light and sound show as part of the “aarti” during the nearly hour-long cruise. Earlier, Adityanath presented a replica of the Kashi Vishwanath temple to PM Modi. The prime minister also carried out a midnight inspection of the main development works in Varanasi and said it was the government’s effort to create the best possible infrastructure for the sacred city. “Inspecting the main development works in Kashi. We are striving to create the best possible infrastructure for this sacred city,” PM Modi tweeted at 12:52 am Tuesday. Inspection of the main development works in Kashi. We strive to create the best possible infrastructure for this sacred city. pic.twitter.com/Nw3JLnum3m Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 13, 2021 Prime Minister Modi was accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during the after midnight inspection. Prime Minister Modi was seen interacting with locals and greeting those who had turned up to greet him. Next stop at Banaras station. We strive to improve rail connectivity and ensure clean, modern and passenger-friendly stations. pic.twitter.com/tE5I6UPdhQ Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 13, 2021 Prime Minister Modi is currently on a two-day visit to his parliamentary constituency, Varanasi, where he inaugurated Phase 1 of the new Kashi Vishwanath Dham on Monday, at a cost of around 339 crore rupees. On December 14, around 3:30 p.m. PM Modi will attend the 98th birthday celebrations of Sadguru Sadafaldeo Vihangam Yog Sansthan at Swarved Mahamandir. The Prime Minister will also participate in a conclave of the chief ministers of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, from Tripura, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, as well as deputy ministers from Bihar and Nagaland. The conclave will be an opportunity to share best practices in governance and is in line with the Prime Minister’s vision to promote team spirit in India. Chief ministers of all BJP-led states will make a presentation on good governance to Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday morning. Chief ministers and deputy chief ministers will visit Kashi Vishwanath Temple on Tuesday. Chief ministers of BJP-led states are due to visit Ayodhya on December 15 for Ram Lalla’s darshan.

