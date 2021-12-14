China shifts from financing coal-fired power plants to gasification

China has promised to stop funding new coal-fired power plants abroad, but appears willing to invest in other coal projects, including gasification plants in Indonesia.

A Chinese state-owned company announced in October that it would build a $ 560 million gasification plant in Indonesia’s Aceh province, turning fossil fuel into methanol.

Energy experts warn that this shift from coal-fired power plants to gasification plants could be a flaw in the commitment to end coal funding.

At the same time, Indonesian President Joko Widodo has pledged billions of dollars in gasification support while seeking foreign investment to develop the industry.

When China announced at the end of September that it stop financing construction of new coal-fired power plants abroad, Indonesia appeared to be one of the worst affected countries. The Southeast Asian nation is one of the world’s most prolific builders of coal-fired power plants, often with backing from China.

Three months later, however, none of the eight Chinese-funded coal-fired power projectsin the licensing or planning phase in Indonesia has been suspended. Instead, the only major coal-related news came in October, when Indonesia’s Powerindo Cipta Energy and state-owned China National Chemical Engineering Corporation announcement They would conduct a feasibility study on building a $ 560 million coal-to-methanol gasification plant in Meulaboh, a town in the Indonesian province of Aceh.

Coal gasification is a century-old technology in which coal is converted into a liquid gas which can then be used for industrial or transportation purposes. In recent years, the coal industry has revived gasification as an alternative to importing natural gas and oil. But observers say China’s funding for the Meulaboh project violates the spirit of China’s pledge to stop funding overseas coal-fired power plants, suggesting China will simply turn to gasification and others. fossil fuel projects in Indonesia rather than, as hoped, towards clean energy.

Andri Prasetiyo, program director at Trend Asia, an Indonesian nonprofit that focuses on accelerating the transition to clean energy, said the announcement conveyed China’s commitment as a commitment empty. Christine Shearer, program director for coal at Global Energy Monitor, a California-based NGO that tracks fossil fuel projects around the world, called it a worrying development, telling Mongabay it’s certainly a concern that gasification coal may be a loophole in the commitment to end coal funding.

China’s pledge, which triggered $ 15 billion in funding for coal-fired power plants in Indonesia, follows similar pledges from South Korea and several banks, such as Citibank based in the United States, the Japanese financial group Sumitomo Mitsui and the state-backed group Japanese Bank for International Cooperation. But unlike most of these commitments, China is specific to coal-fired power plants, leaving investments in alternatives such as coal gasification, which is increasingly unlikely to other financiers, says Ghee Peh, Energy finance analyst at the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis that followed the gasification of coal. As a result, its Indonesian or Chinese banks [that] will have to fund these projects in Indonesia, said Peh.

In addition, China, unlike Japan and South Korea, also has a large national coal gasification industry, and therefore the ability to export this technology abroad to countries like Indonesia.

At the same time, Indonesia, one of the major producers and exporters of coal, has pushed gasification in its country as an alternative to expensive imports of liquid natural gas and to stimulate demand for this product, which is likely to fall. because the main importers such as Vietnam, Japan and South Korea move away from coal-fired electricity production.

Now, China’s investment in the Meulaboh project could open the door for more funding to develop additional gasification projects in Indonesia, which could help lock in Indonesian coal use for decades to come.

Indonesia cannot develop coal gasification on its own, Andri told Mongabay. A factory will need 28 to 30 trillion Indonesian rupees [$1.9 billion to $2.1 billion], a huge amount of money, impossible if there is no foreign investment.

At the recent United Nations climate summit in Glasgow, Indonesia joined more than 40 countries in pledging to phase out coal-fired power generation by the 2040s. At the same time, Under President Joko Widodo, Indonesia has pledged billions of dollars in gasification support in the form of lower coal royalties and subsidies while seeking foreign investment to develop the industry.

Just weeks after China’s announcement and days after Indonesia climate summit announcement that the American company Air Products and Chemicals, one of the main suppliers of gasification technologies, invest $ 13 to $ 15 billion in several gasification projects, although the details, such as funding and underwriting partners, were unclear. Yet the timing, so soon after the climate summit, has raised concerns.

Jokowi pledged that Indonesia will phase out coal, if there is support from other countries, but right after attending the COP, he signed another coal gasification project, a said Andri, referring to the president by his popular nickname. There is an inconsistency between Jokowis’ commitment and its actions vis-à-vis climate issues.

Air Products, which did not respond to a request for an interview, said it uses carbon capture and storage technology, which aims to reduce carbon emissions from coal-fired power plants, and produces synthetic gas . he considers clean transport fuel.

From an energy standpoint, however, the difference is simply technical, according to Peh.

You could say that a methanol plant converts black rock, coal, and it looks cleaner when you burn methanol, but the hydrocarbon content is the same, ”he said.

There is also widespread skepticism on the viability of the carbon capture technology, and it is not clear whether it will be implemented in Indonesia.

They offer carbon capture technology, but it is not yet established, Andri said.

We think this technology is just an excuse. Indonesian government should focus only on developing proven renewable energy [rather] than focusing on uncertain technology like carbon capture.

This is reminiscent of the arguments used to promote coal-fired power plants. Despite promises of clean coal and proposals to build carbon capture facilities, there are so far no carbon capture or clean coal projects under construction in Indonesia. In fact, Indonesian factories built not only by China, but also by Japan and South Korea, often have lower pollution standards than their home countries.

While Andri and others say they are still hopeful that China’s commitment to coal will have an impact in Indonesia, so far they have been disappointed. For them, it’s more or less the same. China’s financing of coal-fired power plants in Indonesia intensified when its Belt and Road Initiative, a plan to invest in infrastructure projects in dozens of countries, was announced in 2013. Indonesia has seen massive investment from China in coal-fired power plants, mines and even nickel smelters using coal power, but not a single clean wind or solar power project.

We are still waiting for serious climate engagement from China, Andri said.

He said his concern was that any decommissioned or canceled coal-fired power plant would simply result in the coal being sent for gasification, resulting in no change in coal production or greenhouse gas emissions.

If we are serious about meeting the climate target and preventing the climate crisis from worsening, it is not just about shutting down coal plants, he said. A true phase-out of coal means that all types of coal processing, including coal gasification, must be stopped.

Banner image: A paddy field in the village of Kerta Buana surrounded by a coal mine in Kutai Kartanegara, East Kalimantan. Image Ardiles Rante / Greenpeace.

FEEDBACK:Use this formto send a message to the author of this article. If you want to post a public comment, you can do so at the bottom of the page.