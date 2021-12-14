Omicron’s response tests Boris Johnson’s commitment to keeping UK open

LONDON Since the summer, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has pledged that England will remain largely free from Covid-19 restrictions, arguing that the UK’s successful vaccination campaign should make it possible it is up to British society to remain the most open in Europe.

This commitment quickly turns into a political bet.

This week, UK authorities estimated infections caused by Omicron to be around 200,000 a day in the UK and double around every two or three days. In response, Mr Johnson announced that people would have to work from home and would have to provide proof of vaccination or a negative Covid test from Wednesday to enter certain places like nightclubs.

Parliament votes on Tuesday on whether to introduce the so-called vaccine passports. The vote will likely pass, but only because the opposition Labor Party supports the proposal.

With around 60 Mr Johnson’s Tory lawmakers set to vote against the measure, that leaves the PM whose approval ratings are at their lowest since taking office, increasingly reliant on opposition votes for implement pandemic restrictions.

A growing number of studies indicate that Omicron is more resistant to current vaccines than previous variants of Covid, although boosters appear to be helping. WSJ Daniela Hernandez gets exclusive insight inside a lab testing how antibodies interact with Omicron. Photographic illustration: Tom Grillo



The new rules are a measure of UK authorities’ concern over the speed of Omicron’s spread in the UK

The British Prime Minister is now betting that a rapid-fire booster vaccination campaign will keep the virus under control and restrictions to a minimum.

The government plans to offer an injection to every adult in the country by the end of the year, a target that would require administering the vaccine to around one million Britons per day. However, the government’s online vaccine reservation system was overwhelmed and crashed several times on Monday. The national health service’s previous record for daily immunizations was 756,000 injections in March.

As of Monday, 4,713 cases of Omicron had been confirmed by testing in the UK. 44% in London. One in 60 people had Covid-19 in England during the week ending December 1, according to the latest data from the Office for National Statistics.

The British military is being dispatched to help manage the booster vaccination campaign, which now includes 3,000 vaccination centers across the UK. A recruitment drive is underway to find volunteers to administer the injections. Currently, 41% of Britons aged 12 and over have received reminders.

To hit the pace we need, we need to match the NHS best vaccination day yet and beat it day in and day out, Mr Johnson said in a recent speech to the nation.

Commuters on the London Underground system, where it is compulsory to wear a mask.

Photo:



Yui Mok / Zuma Press





The rapid spread of Omicrons in the UK resurfaces a familiar conundrum for Mr Johnson as he weighs the need for swift public intervention against his desire to keep the country as open as possible. In previous waves of the pandemic, Mr Johnson has held up longer than EU leaders before imposing restrictions.

He’s so preoccupied now with doing nothing that could see him accused of shutting down the economy, he’s actually preventing himself from using some pretty obvious tools in the toolbox, especially in terms of social distancing, says Tim Bale, professor of politics at Queen Mary, University of London.

A spokesperson for the UK government said the current response was a proportionate and balanced approach as the government waits for more scientific evidence on the variant.

Unlike previous waves of Covid, Mr Johnson arrives in this politically hampered one. Until a few months ago, the Prime Minister was comfortably ahead of Labor in polls and dominating his own party after securing a large majority in the 2019 election. And presiding over the rapid deployment of a more vaccine early this year.

A series of scandals have since dented the popularity of the Conservatives. On Monday, the Conservative Party was five points behind Labor, according to pollster Ipsos Mori.

The source of concern is mainly internal politics. In November, Mr Johnson blocked the suspension of a fellow Tory MP who had broken parliamentary lobbying rules. Following an outcry in Parliament, the government then overturned that decision and the legislature resigned.

Visitors lined up for Covid-19 vaccinations at St. Thomas Hospital in London on Monday.

Photo:



Chris Ratcliffe / Bloomberg News





Separately, an internal investigation is underway to find out whether Downing Street staff broke lockdown rules last Christmas by allegedly hosting multiple parties. Over the weekend, an image was released to local media of Mr Johnson on a video call last year sitting next to two one of them wears tinsel around his neck and reads the quiz questions. Mr Johnson denies breaking the rules. The findings of the investigation are due to be released this week.

Mr Johnson’s personal rating has fallen to all-time highs. Currently, 66% of Britons have an unfavorable opinion of him, according to pollster YouGov.

Stricter measures in an attempt to curb the rate of spread of the Omicron variant have been introduced in the UK in recent days.

Photo:



Stephen Chung / Zuma Press





The mid-term collapse in the polls is a harbinger for a leader who is backed by his lawmakers in large part because of his ability to win an election, pollsters say. The question is whether this is a blip or a trend, says Robert Hayward, Conservative House of Lords member and pollster. We won’t know until mid-January.

Ruling party officials and some lawmakers say Mr Johnson is in no imminent political danger. Still, Tory lawmakers nervously contemplate a much contested vote in the North Shropshire district on Thursday, fearing a loss could reflect a turnaround by the electorate against their leader.

Omicron is likely to distract the public from Westminster and give Mr Johnson some breathing space after weeks of negative headlines, Mr Hayward said.

People will now focus on their health and their families, says Hayward.

Write to Max Colchester at [email protected]