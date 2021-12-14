Politics
Turkish lira drops to new low, central bank steps in
A bureau de change counts Turkish lira banknotes at a bureau de change in Ankara, Turkey. Reuters / File
The Turkish lira slumped as much as 7% to a new high near 15 per dollar on Monday, amid concerns over President Tayyip Erdogan’s risky new economic policies and the prospect of another rate cut. ‘interest on Thursday.
The central bank announced its fourth market intervention in two weeks, buying dollars, as the drop to 14.99 left the lira at only half of its end-2020 value.
Last week, the bank decided to keep the lira (TRY) below 14 as depreciation fuels inflation in a large emerging market economy that relies heavily on imports.
“The apparent relative stability of TRY over the past week was artificial and unsustainable. Now we are seeing the accumulation pressure unfold, pushing the weakness in the pound to the next level, ”Commerzbank said in a note. “Any further attempt by the CBT to stabilize TRY through intervention is likely doomed to failure. As of 10:44 a.m. GMT, the pound had cut losses in trading in a tight market and stood at 14.25, another 2.5% lower on the day.
Turkey’s central bank, under pressure from Erdogan, is expected to cut its key rate 100 basis points to 14% this week, a Reuters poll found on Friday, despite inflation soaring to 21.3% on the month last.
However, there was skepticism as to whether the bank would go through with it given the volatility.
“Honestly, I don’t think they can make another 100 basis point cut this week. The pound has been very volatile in recent weeks and S&P has downgraded its rating to a negative outlook. The markets will have very little tolerance for such a move, ”said Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior analyst at Swissquote Bank.
Erdogan was scheduled for talks with central bank governor Sahap Kavcioglu, finance minister Nureddin Nebati and heads of state banks in Istanbul on Monday, sources told Reuters.
Turkey’s dollar sovereign bonds fell, the 2034 issuance down 0.8 cents, according to Tradeweb data. The pound’s implied volatility gauges surged, Fenics data showed.
The pound crash has severely eroded Turkish incomes, fueling poverty and leading to queues of people waiting to buy cheap bread as the price of goods rises. Lawmakers have scuffled amid mounting tensions in parliament as the opposition denounces the government’s management of the economy.
The central bank has cut its policy rate by 400 basis points since September, raising concerns among investors and savers and upsetting budgets and future spending plans for residents.
Late Friday, the S&P rating agency confirmed Turkey’s long-term foreign currency rating at “B +” and revised its outlook to negative due to uncertain political stance amid growing external risks.
Turkey’s 5-year credit default swaps (CDS) rose 1 basis point to a one-week high of 503 basis points, according to data from IHS Markit.
An S&P model largely based on CDS levels, known as the Market Derived Signal Score, shows that CDS markets currently expect Turkey to downgrade two notches.
Erdogan has repeatedly advocated for rate cuts as he promotes a new economic plan that prioritizes economic growth, credit, production and exports, despite widespread criticism of the policy from economists and opposition politicians.
“There is an element of concern about the nature of the economic plan and its degree of consistency with engagement with the private sector. There is a lack of clarity on this, ”said Khush Choksy, senior vice president of the US Chamber for International Development and for the Middle East and Turkey.
“US businesses are wondering how Turkey will handle the current crisis in the short term and embark on the path of long term growth that it has enjoyed for a long time,” he said. in an interview.
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan is expected to meet with central bank governor, finance minister and heads of state banks, sources told Reuters, as the pound fell to new lows before a Another interest rate cut expected this week.
The pound slumped as much as 7% to a record low of nearly 15 per dollar, hit by concerns over Erdogan's new economic policy and the prospect of another rate cut on Thursday, after the bank has cut rates by 400 basis points since September.
Meanwhile, S&P Global Ratings has shifted its outlook for Turkey’s credit rating from stable to negative as the country grapples with high inflation and a depreciating currency.
Turkey’s annual inflation has risen above 20% to reach its highest level in three years after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan installed central bank loyalists who share his unorthodox view that borrowing costs are high cause inflation rather than slowing it down.
The move was part of Erdogan’s strategy to revive his declining approval numbers ahead of the scheduled election by 2023. To justify the downward revision of its outlook, S&P pointed to both price increases and the loss in value of the pound as a risk.
“The negative outlook reflects what we see as increasing risks to Turkey’s leveraged external economy over the next 12 months due to extreme currency volatility and rising inflation, in a backdrop of mixed political signals, “the rating agency said. S&P has not changed its rating of Turkish debt.
But he warned that could change if government policies “further undermine the pound’s exchange rate and worsen the outlook for inflation, increasing the risk of distress in the banking system.” The Turkish lira plunged to record levels on Tuesday after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan maintained his support for interest rate cuts, warning his country was in a “war of economic independence”.
The Turkish currency traded at over 13 lire to the dollar, a decline of 15 percent, before recovering slightly from the historic decline. Turkey faces the worst currency crisis since August 2018, when the pound’s value hit historic lows during a row with then-US President Donald Trump.
