Putin discusses tensions in Europe with his “ally” Xi Jinping

If last week Vladimir Putin hosted a mini-summit by video call with his main geopolitical opponent at the moment, US President Joe Biden, a logical step is to stay in touch with China, the other great power that Russia considers as an ally. During the meeting to be held this Wednesday the Chinese leader, Xi Jinping, the Russian president will evoke the tense situation in Europe and the “aggressive” rhetoric of Washington and NATO.

For the Kremlin, these talks between Moscow and Beijing are “extremely important”. They are expected to give a lot of themselves, as the contacts between the Russian and Chinese leaders are remarkable for their depth, Putin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday. “These will be extremely important conversations. We hope they will be long enough, with a very broad agenda,” he added.

Mutual accusations

Moscow accuses NATO, US of maintaining “very aggressive rhetoric”

Unlike what happened on December 7, when only the initial greeting was made from the video call between Biden and Putin, this time “there will be an open conversation for the press and an exchange of first speeches. “.

As usual, they will continue to talk in private later. “They will exchange opinions on international affairs. The current situation in international affairs, especially on the European continent, is very, very tense and, of course, requires deliberation among allies, between Moscow and Beijing,” Peskov said. .

Tensions between Russia and the West have escalated over the past month due to the concentration of tens of thousands of Russian troops near the border with Ukraine and fears of the European Union, the United States and Kev from a Russian attack on the neighboring country. . . .

A “broad agenda”

Kremlin expects long, deep conversation between Russian and Chinese leaders

Moscow denies that these are his plans and assures that he poses no threat to anyone. In the exchange of accusations, he counterattacked, accusing Ukraine of attempting to resolve by force the war against pro-Russian rebels in Donbass and NATO and the United States, of increasing its presence near the Russian borders, with military maneuvers at sea. Black.

The Putin-Xi meeting will be the second virtual meeting the two have held this year. In the previous one, held in June, they extended a treaty of good neighborliness and cooperation signed twenty years ago. The Kremlin chief said at the time that cooperation between the two giants played “a stabilizing role at the international level” at a time “of increasing geopolitical unrest”.

Tensine

Situation on mainland Europe requires Moscow-Beijing deliberations, Kremlin argues

The virtual conference between the Russian and Chinese allies will also discuss what Moscow believes is “very aggressive rhetoric on the part of NATO and the United States.”

Coinciding with this videoconference conversation, US Under Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Karen Donfried will arrive in the Russian capital on Wednesday, to whom the Russian government will deliver concrete ideas on the security guarantees demanded by Moscow to prevent NATO. to expand towards the Russian borders.

Second virtual meeting of

In June, Putin and Xi extended the good neighborly and cooperation agreement

She will be received by the number two of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Deputy Minister Sergei Riabkov, who told the Ra Nvosti news agency that he would have “an in-depth conversation on this subject with her”.

Donfried arrived in Moscow after passing by Kev and meeting Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dimitr Kuleba.

Putin has been talking about Russia’s “red lines” vis-à-vis the West for months. Last week he demanded security guarantees from Biden that NATO does not continue its expansion in Russia, which includes that Ukraine does not join the Alliance and that although it remains outside the group , the United States does not install weapons on its territory.

Last Friday, the Russian Foreign Ministry demanded that NATO withdraw pledges it made in 2008 to Ukraine as well as the former Georgian Soviet Republic (in the Caucasus) to join in the future of the Atlantic Alliance.





Take part in the debate

Participation