Blinken denounces aggressive actions by China on first leg of Southeast Asia tour

Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrives in Jakarta, Indonesia on Monday, December 13, 2021 (Ron Przysucha / US Department of State)

Secretary of State Antony Blinken, speaking in Indonesia on Tuesday, used familiar slogans to explain the United States’ stance on the Indo-Pacific region and why it makes it the best global partner.

Now, we talk a lot about a free and open Indo-Pacific, but we don’t often define what we mean by that, Blinken said at a university in Jakarta on a trip through Southeast Asia. which includes stops in Malaysia and Thailand. Freedom is the ability to write your future and have a say in what happens in your community and country, no matter who you are or who you know.

Blinken arrived in Indonesia on Monday, a country the State Department describes as a strategic partner. He met with Indonesian President Joko Widodo to discuss how the two countries can work together in the region, according to a State Department briefing.

Blinkens’ trip abroad touches on countries often at odds with China, its assertive presence in the region, and his speech reflected that atmosphere. The interests of the Americas are also at stake in the Indo-Pacific, Blinken said.

We all have a stake in the world’s most dynamic region being free from coercion and accessible to all, he said in remarks posted online. It’s good for people all over the region; it’s good for Americans, because history shows that when this vast region is free and open, America is safer and more prosperous.

He also called Myanmar, or Burma, where military authorities overthrew the government elected by the people under Aung San Suu Kyi in February, imprisoned her and her supporters, killed others in street protests and detained many more.

Well, also stand up against the rulers who do not respect the rights of their peoples, as we see now in Burma, he said. Continue to work with our allies and partners to pressure the regime to end its indiscriminate violence, release all those unjustly detained, allow unhindered access and restore the Burmese path to inclusive democracy.

He also looked to North Korea and its quest for nuclear weapons, and China, whose aggressive behavior worries nations that still have economic and cultural ties with the Asian giant. Blinken drew another slogan.

Finally, working well with our allies and partners to defend the rules-based order that we have built together over decades to ensure the region remains open and accessible, he said. The goal of upholding rule-based order is not to keep a country on the ground. Rather, it is about protecting the right of all countries to choose their own path, without coercion, without intimidation.

From Southeast Asia to Northeast Asia, from the Mekong to the central Pacific islands, the Indo-Pacific nations are concerned about China’s aggressive behavior, Blinken said.

Claiming the open seas as theirs; destroy open markets through subsidies to public enterprises; deny exports or revoke agreements with countries whose policies it disagrees with; engage in illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing activities.

Standing up to China is not about forcing a choice on surrounding nations, Blinken said.

This is not a contest between a US-centric region or a China-centric region. The Indo-Pacific is its own region. Rather, it is about upholding the rights and agreements that have created the most peaceful and prosperous time this region and the world have ever known, he said.

For example, the South China Sea, where $ 3 trillion in trade passes each year, must remain open to freedom of navigation, another key entry in the American phrasebook.

Blinken reminded his audience that five years ago an international tribunal rejected China’s claims to parts of the South China Sea as not being substantiated by international law.

It is worth remembering that linked to this colossal number, $ 3 trillion, is the real livelihood and well-being of millions of people around the world, he said.

Concluding his speech after nearly 45 minutes, Blinken reminded listeners that President Joe Biden, speaking with Chinese President Xi Jinping at a virtual summit last month, reminded Xi that everyone has a responsibility to ensure that the competition between their nations does not degenerate into conflict.

But, Blinken said, the United States will use as a deterrent the instruments at its disposal, including diplomacy, intelligence gathering, military might, as well as those of its allies and partners, a concept called integrated deterrence by the United States. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin.

It’s about building up our strength so that we can keep the peace, as we have done in the region for decades, said Blinken. We don’t want conflict in the Indo-Pacific.

Blinken was due to travel to Malaysia on Tuesday to meet with Prime Minister Ismail Sabri and Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin. The secretary is due to arrive in Thailand on Thursday to meet with Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai.

He met Admiral John Aquilino, head of the American Indo-Pacific Command, in Hawaii on Friday.