I didn’t break any Covid rules on Downing Street quiz night





On Monday evening, the Prime Minister’s Senior Private Secretary had emailed staff in Downing Street asking them not to destroy any relevant information regarding the holidays, as some of them would soon be contacted by an internal investigation team, ITV News reported. It came as Labor and a number of Tory MPs on Monday expressed concern over reports suggesting Mr Case’s investigation would be completed by the end of the week. Several MPs suspect the briefing came from sources in Downing Street, who hope to close the investigation in time for Christmas and end the controversy before the New Year. Mr Johnson has also said he wants the investigation to end quickly, telling reporters the results will be released “as soon as we can reasonably do so.” However, sources in Whitehall said on Monday that Cabinet Office officials feared the end of the week was an overly optimistic deadline. Although Mr. Case and the department’s decency and ethics team share a desire to conclude the investigation quickly, some fear that a too quick conclusion may expose them to “money laundering” allegations. A former cabinet minister said on Monday: “It sounds like wishful thinking on the part of some people. He has to do it right, and if it takes longer, it takes longer.” A second Tory MP said: “If someone said you can do it in a week or two and said yes, I would trust him. If he said I need three weeks or four weeks, I would expect this to be the time to take. “ Angela Rayner, Labor deputy leader, said: “Everyone agrees that this investigation is concluded as quickly as possible, but most importantly, it is conducted thoroughly and without fear or favor. “If the Prime Minister wants this to happen quickly, he should immediately testify himself, compel his ministers and advisers to do the same and publicly confirm that he has done so.” A Cabinet Office spokesperson declined to comment when approached by The Telegraph, instead pointing to the terms of reference for Mr Case’s investigation, which were released last week. In a televised address in response to the recall program, Sir Keir, the Labor leader, said prioritizing the national interest was essential as he urged people to “play by the rules” and receive their complement injections. “At times like this, we all need to put the national interest first and play by the rules,” said Sir Keir. “Of course, I understand that playing by the rules can be awkward, but we have to stick to the rules. “It would be easy to let the festivities we have all been waiting for distract from our national duty. “Getting bitten, wearing masks and working from home if we can really help prevent infections and keep the NHS from being overwhelmed.”

