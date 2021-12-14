“Are you ashamed of Prime Minister?”: Kerala HC asks petitioner to argue against Modi’s photo in vaccination certificate





Examining the viability of a plea to remove Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s photo from the Covid-19 vaccination certificate, the Kerala High Court asked the petitioner on Monday whether he was ashamed of the prime minister. Judge PV Kunhikrishnan said that the prime minister was elected to power by the people of the country and hence what was wrong with having his photo on the vaccination certificate. When the applicant’s lawyer told the court that in other countries such a practice did not exist, the judge said orally: “They may not be proud of their PM, we are proud of our PM. “ “Why are you (the petitioner) ashamed of the Prime Minister? He came to power thanks to the mandate of the people … We may have different political views, but he is still our Prime Minister,” the court added. . Read also Welcome the change The applicant’s lawyer, Peter Myaliparampil, said that the certificate was a “private space” containing personal data and that it was therefore inappropriate to interfere with an individual’s privacy. He argued that adding the PM’s photo to the certificate was an intrusion into an individual’s private space. At that, the court said the over 100 million people in the country didn’t seem to have a problem having the prime minister’s photo on the vaccine certificate, “why are you doing it?” The court said it would consider whether the plea was valid and, if not, decide the case. During the hour-long hearing, lawyer Ajit Joy, representing the petitioner, said being proud of your prime minister was a personal choice. Joy also told the court that these were not political differences, as the Supreme Court established guidelines for ads and campaigns using public money. He said having the photo on the certificates would also influence voters’ minds and this issue was raised in recent state assembly elections. The central government opposed the plea, saying it was a publicity dispute. The petitioner, an elderly person, argued in his plea that the photo of the Prime Minister on his vaccination certificate was a violation of fundamental rights. Watch the latest DH videos here:

