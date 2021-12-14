West Asia must establish economic bloc to counter US pressure, Turkish lawyer says

TEHRAN- Turkish lawyer says West Asia needs regional economic organizations to resist US pressure.

After the pound has fallen against the US dollar in recent days, dozens of people have taken to the streets in Turkey to call on President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s government to step down.

The Turkish lira collapsed 15% against the US dollar on Tuesday. The Turkish currency has lost 45% of its value this year, becoming the worst performing currency in the world in 2021.

The currency crash in Turkey followed the economic crisis in Lebanon. Such developments have raised questions about a possible plot to undermine the countries of West Asia.

To this end, some political observers point to the development of regional cooperation to counter recent pressures against Turkey, Iran and Lebanon.

Here is the text of the interview:

Q: What are the main reasons for the Turkish lira crashing to a new low against the US dollar?

A: There are two main reasons; first, from the 1940s until today, Turkey has been part of the western economic model. Our economic and productive model is therefore not designed to be in our interest; it follows the western model of the free market.

I can say that despite some exceptions from the 1940s to the present day, the Turkish economy has failed to help our people.

Being part of NATO was not only a political choice, but also an economic decision which made the Turkish currency depreciate today against the dollar and the euro.

The second reason is that the United States and the Atlantic powers have long tended to put pressure on Ankara and its economy. The Turkish political elite are trying to diversify ties because we have relations with Russia, Iran and China while the Western powers are not satisfied with such a political choice. So they are militarizing the economy to strike and stop Turkey’s steps eastward.

Q: Erdogan described the currency crash as an economic war? Do you think it’s a war? If so, who wants to undermine the Turkish economy?

A: President Erdogan was right when he called recent developments an economic war. As I told you, the powers of the West Atlantic are trying to use the economic levers to stop Turkey’s rapprochement with the Asian powers seeing the economy as an Achilles heel for Turkey.

The main problem Turkey has faced for twenty years is that Erdogan did not attempt to abandon the Western economic model during his tenure. Erdogan and his government failed to create an alternative to the West-based free market model. Although they have tried to approach Asian powers like Iran, Russia and China, the Turkish government has failed to develop any kind of resistance economy.

We are paying the price for such a poor choice made by our governments from the 1940s to today.

Q: Some other countries in the region like Iran and Lebanon have also experienced a decline in their currencies. What is your opinion?

A: I think Iran and Lebanon are different cases. Iran has been under an economic embargo since the 1979 revolution until today. The difference between Turkey and Iran is that the former has natural resources while Turkey lacks such an advantage. But the Atlantic powers have targeted them both (Iran and Turkey), while the blockade against Lebanon is challenged by the civil war and an economic collapse that has threatened the country since the 1970s.

The Lebanese have never had a national market until now, so the case of Lebanon is not comparable to the Iranian and Turkish cases. They were victims of international dynamics.

Q: There have been protests against Erdogan’s policies in recent days. What are the repercussions of these protests in the country? Do you expect a change in Erdogan’s policy?

A: It is true that we are seeing demonstrations against Erdogan’s policies in recent days. These are small protests, but if the government does not take the necessary economic measures to help working people and the middle class in general, the problem will get worse and worse.

Historically, Erdogan, his political background and his party (AKP) have good relations with financial groups in addition to being part of the neoliberal economic model. Although they are trying to change their model, it is not easy to switch to another model of economy.

I do not know if his politico-economic team is capable enough of doing such alternation.

Turkey needs economic policies that protect workers’ rights rather than financial lobbies. The government must take steps to nationalize the economy. We need to discuss a certain production and economic model to offer new horizons and opportunities to peasants and workers. The government must declare an economic mobilization that displaces all the different classes of society, but it seems difficult for now.

Q: How can the countries of the region unite to face this difficult time?

A: Our region is under American pressure. We need to think together not only how to stop this American pressure, but how to develop organizations and business models to resist the American economic campaign.

We lack organizations like the economic organizations developed in the West like the IMF etc. We must think about creating regional organizations.

Turkey, Russia and Iran can take steps together to develop an economic resistance bloc to face the war launched by the Atlantic axis.