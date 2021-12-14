Xi’s call for food self-sufficiency marks final inward turn

Chinese President Xi Jinping urged local governments to optimize their land resources to achieve food self-sufficiency and reduce dependence on grain imports in the years to come, the latest indication the country is preparing for conflict potential with the United States.

At the Central Economic Labor Conference of the Communist Party of China (CPC) tenuous On December 8, Xi said China must ensure grain security for its 1.4 billion people.

The more food we have, the more we have to think about when there is no food, Xi said. I have said repeatedly that the Chinese should firmly hold their rice bowls in their own hands at all times and should never let others take us by the neck in food supply, a matter of basic survival.

In the past, food was transferred from the South to the North, but now it is transferred from the North to the South. In some places, many fertile fields are used to build farms and grow flowers, fruits and trees. What about the harvests? Xi said.

For a large country like ours, ensuring the supply of primary products is a major strategic issue. Soybeans, iron ore, crude oil, natural gas, copper, and aluminum ore are all tied to the fate of our nation.

Xi said China needs to achieve self-sufficiency for all these strategic materials and set up reserve systems to store them for use at particular times.

Xis’ speech came after the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said on December 6 that China’s grain output increased by 13.4 million tonnes, or 2%, to 685 million tonnes in 2021. compared to last year. The NBS said extreme weather conditions and flooding had reduced Henan’s grain output by only 2.8 million tonnes this year.

At the same time, China imported 130 million tonnes of crops in the first 10 months of 2021.

< class=""> Farmers harvesting soybeans in Sanya, Hainan province. Photo: Xinhua

According to the Guangdong South China Grain Trading Center, China imported 2.94 million tonnes of rice last year, up 15.6% from 2019, of which 911,400 tonnes from Myanmar, 786,700 tonnes from Vietnam , 459,200 tonnes from Pakistan, 324,600 tonnes from Thailand, 232,800 tonnes from Cambodia. and 75,000 tonnes from Laos.

China’s rice exports, mainly to African countries, fell 16.1% to 2.3 million tonnes during the same period.

Chinese agricultural experts say the nation is currently not threatened with famine as its food deficit can be reduced by prompting farmers to grow more staple crops like rice and less value-added products like flowers, fruits. and trees.

Others said that although China’s food self-sufficiency is 80% healthy, it could still face food shortages if the geopolitical environment suddenly changes. It points to a conflict scenario in which the United States could seek to impede or block China’s food imports at sea.

Planners act to mitigate risk. In July 2020, the local government in Chengdu, Sichuan province, noted farmers could receive an annual subsidy of 200 yuan ($ 31.40) per hectare if they stop growing flowers, fruits and trees and switch to rice production. Other cities in Sichuan, including Guangyuan, Chongzhou and the city of Qionglai, have followed suit.

In 2019, China recorded a small surplus in its rice trade. The government said it imported more rice last year because long grain rice from South Asia was on average 25% cheaper than Chinese rice. At the end of 2020, China began to allow the import of non-basmati rice from India, which has now become a major supplier of rice to China.

Due to drought in the United States and Canada and adverse weather conditions in Russia, world wheat prices reached US $ 294 per tonne in October, the highest level since 2013.

China recently recovered shipments of Australian wheat, although Beijing imposed anti-dumping duties on Australian wine and barley and cut coal purchases amid an intensifying bilateral feud over Canberras, calls for an independent investigation into the origins of Covid-19.

The total cereal planting area in China this year increased 0.7% to 106 million hectares, while the corn and wheat sowing area increased by 5% and 0.8%, respectively. . The area sown to rice decreased by 0.5% while that of soybeans decreased by 14.8%. The NBS said farmers were reluctant to grow soybeans because of the crops’ low profit margin compared to corn.

China consumes around 110 million tonnes of soybeans per year but can only source between 10 and 20 million tonnes. Brazil currently contributes 60% of China’s soybean imports while the United States provides 30%. China is seeking to import soybeans from Russia and some countries in Southeast Asia to diversify its dependence on the United States.

Li Guoxiang, a researcher at the Rural Development Institute of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, said world wheat prices have increased by 50% this year, which has affected food prices in China.

< class=""> Ukrainian soybeans are unloaded at the port of Nantong in eastern China. Imports of soybeans originated from the United States, but have fallen since the start of the trade war in 2018. Photo: AFP

Li said China needs to keep a close watch on fluctuations in global grain prices as its food consumption will continue to grow in the years to come. He said the country will remain steadfast in its commitment to pursue food security.

He also said that China should further improve its insurance system to ensure that farmers can earn money even if they face extreme weather conditions.

Jiang Wenlai, a researcher at the Institute of Agricultural Resources and Regional Planning of the Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences, said he believed government subsidies to farmers a lifeline in maintaining farmland and securing product prices, would help China to ensure its food security.

Jiang said it was possible for China’s total grain output to reach 700 million tonnes next year, up 2.2% from this year.

The Chinese Academy of Social Sciences said in a research report in August 2020 that China could face a food shortage of around 130 million tonnes per year between 2021 and 2025. It said that the wheat supply and rice would remain stable but that corn, a major food, had already shown signs of shortage.

Another report released by the Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences said China’s food self-sufficiency rate will remain at around 80 percent until 2025.

Lo Chu-ping, a professor in the Department of Agricultural Economics at National Taiwan University, said that China’s food self-sufficiency rate is in a healthy range, compared to that of Japan, which is about 40%.

However, Lo said that with a huge population, China’s food security will remain vulnerable due to deteriorating US-China relations, rising global food prices and what he perceives to be insufficient food reserves. .

Follow Jeff Pao on Twitter at @ jeffpao3

Read: China lends a hand to cash-strapped real estate developers