Judge Rana Shamim’s son launches Shaan-e-Pakistan party after TV fame





Ahmad Hassan Rana TwitterAhmad Hassan Rana says his “revolutionary party” will bring about a change that Imran Khan, Benazir Bhutto and Nawaz Sharif could not. -placed. Ahmad rose to fame after appearing on television as his father’s lawyer.

LONDON: Taking advantage of his new TV fame, the former son of Gilgit Baltistan Chief Justice Rana Shamims Ahmad Hassan Rana launched his own political party called Shaan-e-Pakistan to bring real change to Pakistan and make the South Asian nation a veritable “Madinah Ki Riyasat” (welfare state).

Speaking in London, Ahmad revealed that his “revolutionary party” will aim to bring about the change that Imran Khan, Benazir Bhutto and Nawaz Sharif have failed to introduce and implement.

Ahmad said he set up the group with the help of like-minded friends who are well-off and well placed, hard-working and possess the right kind of intellect.

At present, the website of the newly formed “revolutionary” party exists on WhatsApp, but the flamboyant Supreme Court lawyer has said that Shaan-e-Pakistan will soon be launched nationwide.

“This will be when the like-minded group has enough funds and resources, because we don’t want to get trapped like Imran Khan and end up asking others for funds to run the affairs of the party and the country,” he said. he said, adding that he set up the new party with high goals to bring about the change.

Ahmad rose to fame after appearing on television as his father’s lawyer after The News published an article based on Judge Rana Shamim’s affidavit, alleging he saw the former chief justice manipulate the legal process to keep Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz in prison. .

Saqib Nisar has denied the allegations and Judge Rana Shamim tasked a senior Supreme Court lawyer to represent him, changing his son as a lawyer, but that did not stop Ahmed Hassan from appearing on television almost daily to talk about the matter. the case.

The idea for the new party came to Ranas after his TV interviews and the comments he received from his family and friends, both good and bad.

Ahmed’s Shaan-e-Pakistan manifesto will be “nothing fancy because it will contain everything all parties already have regarding manifestos, making granary promises.”

He said: We aim to establish Madinah Ki Riyasat with an emphasis on building an Islamic welfare state with free health care, free education and the ease of doing business.

“You just can’t talk about it; you have to follow the speech; you have to practically do it and not just keep talking about it. After being in power for over three years, Prime Minister Imran Khan says “ghabrana nahee hai” and he says he wants five more years to bring about change. This is exactly what Benazir and Nawaz Sharif did that “gave us five more years.

When asked how he would succeed where others failed, Ahmad said he would do it through his politics and vision and that he trusted himself to bring it. “I trust myself to make it happen.”

The Supreme Court attorney and founder of Shaan-e-Pakistan said he would not join any other party and invited others to join him in his mission.

No one knew Rana Shamim’s son until a few days ago, when he was catapulted into the overnight sensation after an explosive interview with Shahzeb Khanzada, in which audiences were able to see both a side shocking and funny of the former son of the chief justices of Gilgit Baltistan.

At that time, Ahmed had appeared on the Khanzadas show as his father’s lawyer. His dialogue with the host and the revelation that he needed his father’s permission to play pool, not directly but through his wife, first shocked viewers, and then brought them the comedic relief they deserve. needed so much.

On another show, his live interview while holding a glass (apple juice), offers to sing a song to his wife to end the tiff with her and the live challenge of drinking apple juice earned him a social media fan base who could see the lighter side of things.

