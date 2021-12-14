Meadows falsely claims Trump “moved quickly” to quell the January 6 riot





Mark MeadowsMark MeadowsJan. 6 panel votes to despise Meadows Meadows texts show Hannity, Don Jr. wanted Trump to stop the January 6 riot Meadows’ lawyer argues the dismissal for contempt would be against the law in the Senate race for Missouri Jan 6 panel vote to hold Meadows in contempt of Senate Senate confirms first Korean-American woman as federal appellate judge MORE said on Monday Trump acted swiftly to curb violence on Capitol Hill on January 6 , a claim contradicted by the events of the day, when Trump waited hours to urge his supporters to step down.

In an interview with Sean HannitySean Patrick HannityJan. 6 panel votes to despise Meadows Meadows texts show that Hannity, Don Jr. wanted Trump to stop the January 6 riot. the attack, including lawmakers on the special Congressional committee investigating the siege, are just longtime opponents of Trump trying to rewrite history to fit their narrative.

One of the things that is emerging more and more clearly every day is that everyone condemned what happened in terms of the security breach on the Capitol on January 6, Meadows said.

He went on to say that Trump called for the deployment of thousands of National Guard troops on Jan.6, suggesting that violence would have been avoided if only the Pentagon had complied. And he accused Democrats of choosing the narrative of Trump’s actions that day to twist a nefarious goal.

Ultimately, they’re going to find out that not only did the president act, but he acted quickly, Meadows told Hannity.

The emails and text messages Meadows submitted to the select committee, however, tell a different story.

Meadows, as Trump’s right-hand man, was at the forefront of the president’s response as the violence on Capitol Hill unfolded. And the mine of documents Meadows handed to investigators reveals he was sending desperate messages from Trump’s eldest son, GOP lawmakers and top Fox News pundits, including Hannity, urging Meadows to convince Trump to tell his supporters to end the siege and return home. .

News reports also revealed Meadows was working behind the scenes with Ivanka Trump Ivanka Trump Take a page from the GOP playbook to counter Trump Biden celebrates the start of Hanukkah Meadows is in the growing spotlight on January 6 MORE, the eldest daughter of the former president, in an attempt to urge his father to make a public statement calling for an end to the insurgency.

Elder Trump, alone in his private dining room watching the riot on TV, resisted those calls for hours. After the Capitol building was breached at 2:11 p.m., Trump’s first public statement was a tweet attacking former Vice President Mike Pence Michael (Mike) Richard Pence Conservative group targets Tester, Sinema, Kelly The Hill’s 12:30 Report – Presented by Mastercard – Dems hit gas on agenda Biden Meadows said the National Guard would be present on Jan.6 to “protect pro-Trump people,” say MORE investigators, himself a target of rioters, for not having the courage to do what should have been done to protect our country. It was at 2:24 p.m.

In a second tweet, at 3:13 p.m., Trump urged his supporters to remain peaceful and respect the Capitol police, a message even his closest allies called inadequate because it suggested rioters were welcome on Capitol Hill. .

Can he make a statement? Ask people to leave the Capitol, Hannity sent to Meadows, according to telephone records obtained by the select committee.

He needs to condemn this shit ASAP. Capitol Police tweet is not enough, Donald Trump Jr., Trump’s eldest son, echoed Meadows in his own text.

I push hard. I agree, Meadows replied.

At 4:17 p.m. Trump released a video statement in which he repeated his false claim that the election was stolen and then told his supporters on Capitol Hill to return home.

We love you, he added. You are very special.

The long delay between the start of the violence and Trump’s explicit demand to bring it under control has not been ignored by the leaders of the select committee investigating the attack.

The violence was obvious to everyone; it was covered in real time by almost all the news channels. But for 187 minutes, President Trump refused to act when the action of our President was required, essential and indeed obligated by his oath to our Constitution, Representative Liz CheneyElizabeth (Liz) Lynn CheneyJan. 6 panel votes to despise Meadows Meadows texts show Hannity, Don Jr. wanted Trump to stop the January 6 riot Brian Williams says biggest concern is “for my country” in final approval of MSNBC MORE (R-Wyo.), The vice chairman of the panel, said during a hearing Monday night.

Moments later, the committee voted to recommend that Meadows be charged with criminal contempt of Congress for refusing to testify before the panel, despite a subpoena, on the documents he provided. The Plenary Assembly is expected to approve this resolution on Tuesday afternoon.

In Monday’s Fox interview, neither Hannity nor Meadows mentioned the recently published texts between them. Instead, they attacked the select committee like a political witch hunt.

“It’s a waste of time and money,” Hannity told his audience. “They have a predetermined outcome and, by the way, a serious investigation is missing.”

Update at 9:10 a.m.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thehill.com/homenews/house/585690-meadows-falsely-claims-that-trump-acted-quickly-to-quell-jan-6-riot

