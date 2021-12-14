US slams China’s “aggressive actions” in Indo-Pacific region





US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has called on China to end “aggressive actions” in the Indo-Pacific region as Washington seeks to consolidate its alliances against Beijing.

Blinken made the comments in Jakarta, Indonesia on Tuesday as he began his tour of Southeast Asia.

Speaking about Washington’s Indo-Pacific strategy, Blinken said the United States will work with its allies and partners to “defend the rules-based order” and that countries should have the right to “choose their own path” .

“This is why Beijing’s aggressive actions are causing so much concern – from Northeast Asia to Southeast Asia and from the Mekong to the Pacific Islands,” he said during his speech. speech at the University of Indonesia.

“Claiming the open sea as theirs. Distortion of the markets opened up by subsidies to its public enterprises. Deny exports [of] or the revocation of agreements for countries whose policies he does not agree with, ”he said. “The countries in the region want this behavior to change – so do we. “

Blinken will also be visiting Malaysia and Thailand during his week-long trip. Beijing’s growing aggression in the region, mainly in the South China Sea, Hong Kong and against Taiwan, appears to be one of its top priorities.

He said China’s “aggressive actions” in the South China Sea threatened more than $ 3 trillion in annual trade, and that Washington was “determined to guarantee freedom of navigation in the South China Sea.”

“This is also why we have a constant interest in peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait,” he added.

China claims almost all of the South China Sea as its own, despite overlapping claims over parts of it by four Southeast Asian states as well as Taiwan.

China has denied the position of the United States as interference from an outside power that could threaten the stability of the continent.

Blinken, in his speech, insisted that this was not a “contest between the region centered on the United States or China,” saying Washington wanted to avoid conflict in the region.

He also said the United States and its partners would pressure the Myanmar junta to end the violence, release detainees and return to democracy.

Advancing military and economic ties

As part of its attempts to counter China’s growing assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific, Washington will also strengthen its military and economic ties with its allies in Asia, Blinken said.

“Threats evolve, our approach to security must evolve with them. To do this, we will rely on our greatest strength: our alliances and partnerships, ”he said. “We will adopt a strategy that weaves all our instruments – national power, diplomacy, military, intelligence – more closely with those of our allies and partners.”

Blinken said it would involve connecting US and Asian defense industries, integrating supply chains and working together on technological innovation.

“It is about strengthening our forces so that we can keep the peace, as we have done in the region for decades,” he said.

Blinken also said the United States was dedicated to a new regional economic framework that would include more foreign direct investment, “especially around trade and the digital economy.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.outlookindia.com/website/story/world-news-us-criticizes-chinas-aggressive-actions-in-indo-pacific-region/405071 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos