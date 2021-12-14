Fox hosts Donald Trump Jr. texted Meadows urging Trump to act





US President Donald Trump’s son Donald Trump Jr. speaks as supporters of US President Donald Trump rally outside the White House ahead of Trump’s speech to challenge US Congress certification of election results 2020 U.S. presidential election in Washington, U.S. on Jan.6, 2021.

Jim Bourg | Reuters

A superb series of texts to then White House chief of staff Mark Meadows reveals that Donald Trump Jr., a trio of Fox News hosts and Republican members of Congress pleaded with him to bring President Donald Trump to urge rioters on Capitol Hill on January 1. 6 to leave the complex.

The text messages, leaked during the House’s ongoing contempt proceedings against Meadows, reveal a mismatch between how the authors of the messages privately feared violence from Trump supporters and how they then downplayed or rationalized publicly riot.

Fox News and a number of its hosts are among the most loyal media supporters of Republican Trump, who before the riot urged his supporters to fight the confirmation of Democrat Joe Biden’s presidential victory by a joint session of Congress.

Trump resisted calls for hours to publicly call on the thousands of his supporters who have invaded the Capitol complex to stand down, even as some of them clashed with police, entered the Senate chamber and actively sought out members of Congress.

“Mark, the president needs to tell the people on Capitol Hill to come home. It hurts us all. He’s destroying his legacy,” Fox News host Laura Ingraham wrote Jan. 6, according to Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney. , a Republican member of the House select committee investigating the insurgency.

Ingraham later on television that night suggested the rioters were not supporters of the then president, saying, “I never saw the Trump rally participants wearing helmets, black helmets , brown helmets, black backpacks the uniforms you saw in some of those crowd photos. “

Among the rioters were members of pro-Trump right-wing militias, including Proud Boys and Oath Keepers. Some of the crowd carried arms.

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows gestures as he returns to the West Wing after an interview with FOX News outside the White House on October 25, 2020 in Washington, DC.

Olivier Douliery | AFP | Getty Images

Another Fox personality, Brian Kilmeade of “Fox & Friends,” himself texted Meadows in language that echoed Ingraham’s fear of the effect of violence on Trump’s alleged legacy.

“Please put it on TV. Destroy everything you’ve done,” Kilmeade wrote, according to Cheney.

And Fox host Sean Hannity, one of Trump’s main boosters, asked Meadows that day, “Can he [Trump] make a statement asking people to leave the Capitol, ”Cheney said Monday night as she revealed evidence Meadows provided to the committee before he abruptly ceased to cooperate.

Like his colleagues, Hannity never told his viewers that he asked Trump’s chief of staff to make the president say something that could stop the riot, even when he had Meadows on his show Monday night, after the texts have been publicly revealed.

Instead, Hannity after the attack on Capitol Hill downplayed the rioters’ actions, saying on television that “the majority of them were peaceful.”

A Fox News spokeswoman did not immediately respond to a CNBC request for comment.

Among the more direct messages to Meadows pleading with him to get the president to act on Jan.6 were those from Trump’s eldest son and Republican members of Congress, where Meadows had served seven years as a member of the GOP House of North Carolina.

“We need an oval office address,” Trump Jr. told Meadows, Cheney said, noting that young Trump had texted the chief of staff “over and over again.”

“He needs to condemn this shit ASAP. The Capitol Police tweet is not enough,” Trump Jr. wrote in another post.

Meadows replied, “I’m pushing hard. I agree.”

Trump Jr. did not respond to NBC News requests for comment.

A Republican congressman wrote to Meadows that day: “It’s really bad up here on the hill.”

Another message from a Republican told him, “The president has to stop this as soon as possible,” Cheney revealed on Tuesday.

A third text from a GOP member said, “Fix this now.”

With few exceptions, Republican members of Congress opposed the formation of the select committee to investigate the January 6 insurgency. Additionally, 147 Republicans voted against certification of Joe Biden’s election that day.

Hours after the riot began, Trump finally asked his supporters to leave the Capitol, but even if he did, he justified their actions as justified their actions and his false claim that he had lost the election to Biden over electoral fraud.

“I know your pain, I know you are hurt,” Trump said in a video address. “But you must go home now, we must have peace. We must have law and order, we must respect our great people in law and order.”

In a subsequent tweet, he wrote: “These are the things and events that occur when a sacred landslide election victory is so bluntly and viciously stripped of great patriots who have been badly and unfairly treated for so long,” said he wrote. “Go home with love and in peace. Remember this day forever! “

