Boris Johnson faces toughest week as Prime Minister amid recall rollout and Covid rules rebellion

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson faces the deadliest week of his tenure this week, with increasing pressure on at least three fronts.

He is expected to be struck by a huge potential rebellion among his fellow MPs over the Covid measures, difficult rule-breaking investigations and the potential loss of a Tory seat through the by-elections.

And there is the growing threat from Covid, which could, as it has done in the past, mask other shortcomings.

Many people are looking forward to Christmas. This year, Mr Johnson will be looking forward to the holidays more eagerly than most.

Inside the Johnson House, Christmas shutters will be well received after weeks of relentless headlines since the story of MPs with second jobs erupted in early November, culminating in the resignation of Owen Paterson who had been sanctioned for breaking lobbying rules.

Mr Johnson has lost support after a reckless decision to try to change the rules to help Mr Paterson. Support among MPs waned further when stories of rule violations at Christmas parties in Downing Street last year resulted in a photo of Mr Johnson taking a Zoom quiz with two colleagues in attendance.

On Tuesday evening, the scale of the rebellion will become clear when the government puts new Covid vaccine passport laws for the sites to a vote.

A man dressed as Santa Claus stands with anti-vaccination protesters outside Parliament as the Prime Minister faces a major rebellion against vaccine passport legislation. Getty

Reports suggest up to 75 Tories could vote against the government, although Labor supports the legislation it will pass. However, that number poses a serious threat to Mr Johnson’s authority, especially as he is on the verge of eroding his majority of 80 seats.

It’s also bad on another level. After a member of Parliament rebels once, it can become a hard habit to break.

The headlines will be tough and could prove intolerable if, in the early hours of Friday, the Tories lose their 23,000 majority from Owen Patersons’ seat in North Shropshire.

On the same day, perhaps burying the bad news in one fell swoop, Cabinet Secretary Simon Case is expected to report on his investigation into at least three parties who allegedly broke lockdown rules last Christmas.

A rigged verdict is possible, especially for the actions of the Prime Minister, with the gray area possibly being used according to which the gatherings took place on Crown Estate, offering some exemption, if only for a detail technical.

With Parliament on recess and the Christmas holidays over, Mr Johnson will then be able to hide in Checkers while awaiting public amnesia to settle in after the season’s festivities.

Ask by The National if Mr Johnson has any plans for Christmas (he disappeared for two years in the Caribbean), the Prime Minister’s spokesperson replied that he would lead the national mission to stimulate people.

It is unknown whether further allegations in the last week before Christmas further upset Mr Johnson and send his MPs to plot for a replacement over the holidays or whether the largely self-imposed damage since November is fading from the memory.

The problem for the Conservatives is that there is only one Boris Johnson. No one else has the allure of reaching voters across a broad spectrum, including former Labor Red Wall voters. Although very popular among party members, Foreign Minister Liz Truss is viewed as too Thatcherite by the general public, and young Chancellor Rishi Sunak scores poorly for his high tax proposals.

After two months of flawed headlines, Mr Johnson may well emerge in the New Year with the success of the Omicron recall campaign hitting 20 million adults in 19 days, including Christmas Day.

He could announce new Covid recovery plans and he could also shake up his team in Downing Street now so tarnished by their apparent violation of freewheeling rules.

Discussions about a leadership challenge could dissolve, especially if the Omicron tidal wave subsumes everything else. Indeed, it is only once Covid has calmed down that Mr Johnson will finally have the chance to demonstrate that he can keep his promises.

