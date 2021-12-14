Turkish dictator Erdogan, who has prosecuted thousands of critics and jailed others, now says “social media” a “threat to democracy”





from take-a-to-know-one department In the past, we have pointed out how Western politicians’ attacks on social media only serve to play into the hands of authoritarians around the world, justifying their crackdown on free speech and criticism. And it doesn’t seem to be slowing down any time soon. The latest is the Turkish President repeating the exact lines that US / EU politicians have used to label social media “dangerous to democracy” in order to justify an even more draconian crackdown on speech and the press in his country. We have written about Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for years, mainly covering his regular attacks on free speech. Erdogan has sued thousands of people for “insulting” him online. Even more serious is its regular practice of imprisoning journalists, falsely calling them terrorists. It also runs aggressive campaigns to ban any website that presents it in an unflattering light. So, one would think that maybe American / European politicians could recognize the problems of someone like Erdogan by using their own words to move his agenda forward. This weekend, Erdogan announced that social networks are a “threat to democracy” and lobbied for new laws that would criminalize “fake news” posted on social media. Social media, which has been described as a symbol of freedom when it first appeared, has become one of the main sources of threat to democracy today, Erdogan said in a video message at a conference. communication organized by the government in Istanbul. He added: We try to protect our people, especially vulnerable sections of our society, from lies and disinformation without violating the right of our citizens to receive accurate and impartial information. I mean, it sounds almost identical to the claims of people like Senators Amy Klobuchar, Josh Hawley, Elizabeth Warren, or Ted Cruz. Of course, there is no real democracy in Turkey at the moment, and Erdogan is simply using these claims to justify an even greater suppression of rhetoric that criticizes him. As we have repeatedly pointed out, hate speech laws always turn into a mechanism for the government to punish people they don’t like. As the article notes, Turkey has already decided to exercise very significant control over social media companies, and this new decision will increase the pressure: Turkey passed a law last year requiring social media platforms with more than one million users to maintain legal representation and store data in the country. Major social media companies, including Facebook, YouTube and Twitter, have since established offices in Turkey. The new legislation would make the spread of disinformation and false news of criminal offenses punishable by up to five years in prison, according to pro-government media. It would also establish a social media regulator. It looks like these American social media companies might want to reconsider their local offices. But, more specifically still, American and European politicians who go out of their way to exaggerate and criticize social media as a “threat to democracy” might want to think a little more about how their words are used, almost verbatim, like a worldwide justification for suppressing free speech and political criticism. Thanks for reading this Techdirt post. With so much competing for attention these days, we really appreciate your giving us your time. We work hard every day to bring quality content to our community. Techdirt is one of the few media that is still truly independent. We don’t have a giant company behind us, and we rely heavily on our community to support us, at a time when advertisers are less and less interested in sponsoring small independent sites – especially a site like ours that does. does not want to put his finger on his reports. and analysis. While other websites have resorted to increasingly annoying / intrusive pay walls, registration requirements and ads, we have always kept Techdirt open and accessible to everyone. But to continue this way, we need your support. We offer our readers a variety of ways to support us, from direct donations to special subscriptions and cool products – and every little bit counts. Thank you. –The Techdirt team Filed Under: censorship, democracy, hate speech, recep tayyip erdogan, regulations, social media, turkey

