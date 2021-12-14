The President and the First Lady distribute aid to traders in Wonosobo market





The incomes of traders have significantly decreased by 50%, and some traders have gone out of business because their activity has stagnated. Jakarta (ANTARA) – President Joko Widodo and First Lady Iriana Joko Widodo provided cash assistance to market traders during a visit to Kertek Market in Wonosobo District, Central Java. The president braved the rain to greet and talk to traders in the market, according to information received Tuesday from the press office of the presidential secretariat. The aid was intended to provide an additional boost to traders in Kertek Market affected by the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Press Office said. During the president’s visit, the head of Kertek Market Administrator Nyuhono informed that traders’ incomes had declined significantly amid the pandemic. Specifically, they were unable to open their stalls in the first three months of the application of activity restrictions in the district, he said. Related news: All citizens are equal before the law and in politics: Jokowi “The incomes of traders have significantly decreased by 50%, and some traders have gone out of business because their activity stagnated,” Nyuhono added. He also expressed the hope that Kertek Market, which has been active since 1995, would be revitalized with repairs made to damaged buildings and facilities. “We hope that if the market is revitalized in the future, the market will become a modernized traditional market. We hope that the market will be developed by separating the traders according to their commodities, therefore the traders who sell clothes, staple foods and meat, will trade in their own region, ”he said. Related News: Jokowi Inspects Flood Mitigation Embankment Construction in Sintang Meanwhile, Rahmawati, a market vendor, couldn’t hide her joy when the president and the first lady visited Kertek market. She expressed hope that the president would be successful in his efforts and that the market would improve as well. “I hope that Mr. President will succeed in his efforts and Indonesia will be more prosperous. I also hope that the Kertek market will be improved so that more people buy my products,” Rahmawati remarked. Minister of Public Works and Public Housing Basuki Hadimuljono, Minister of State Secretariat Pratikno, Governor of Central Java Ganjar Pranowo and Head of Wonosobo District, Afif Nurhidayat, accompanied the President and the First Lady on their visit to the Kertek market. Related News: President To Address Bandung Rape Case: Minister Puspayoga Related News: Government On Track To Carry Out Land Reform: Jokowi

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://en.antaranews.com/news/204505/president-first-lady-distribute-aid-to-wonosobo-market-merchants The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos