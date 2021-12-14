Fox News stars privately blamed Donald Trump for prolonging the Capitol Riot, then took a different stand on their shows





Fox News Host Sean Hannity.AP Photo / Frank Franklin II, File

Fox News hosts immediately after the riot on Capitol Hill used their shows to deflect blame from Trump.

But new texts sent to Mark Meadows showed them they took a very different stance in private.

They show Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham pleading for Trump to intervene.

Text messages released by the House select committee from January 6 on Monday showed that Fox News hosts were among those urging former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows to ask the president of the time, Donald Trump, to cancel his supporters as they invaded the Capitol.

Their efforts contrast sharply with the message they sent to their viewers on the day of the riot.

Sean Hannity, a longtime friend and confidant of Trump, texted Meadows in an attempt to get Trump to dismiss his supporters.

“Can he make a statement, ask people to leave the Capitol,” the post from Hannah read.

Laura Ingraham, network host and hardline Trump ally, echoed the request.

“Mark, the president has to tell the people on Capitol Hill to come home. It hurts us all. He’s destroying his legacy,” she wrote to Meadows.

And Brian Kilmeade, a Fox & Friends host, wrote, “Please put it on TV. Destroy everything you have accomplished.

The clearly dismayed hosts all gave the same impression: Trump had the power to stop the riot but did not use it.

But while the three were on the air that night, their goal was to blame Trump and his supporters.

All three condemned the violence but advanced baseless theories that the damage caused was mainly the fault of left-wing groups.

Ingraham used his Jan.6 show to claim that the rioters didn’t look like Trump supporters.

“I never saw the Trump rally participants wearing helmets, black helmets, brown helmets, black backpacks, the uniforms you saw in some of those crowd photos,” she said. declared. “Have you ever seen them wear, like Chris said, those knee pads and all the pads on their elbows?”

The story continues

“I’ve been to a lot of these gatherings. I know you, you both covered them up. I’ve never seen this before. Never.”

Kilmeade in a Fox News interview that evening expressed skepticism that Trump supporters were behind the violence.

“I don’t know of any Trump supporters who have been violent to my knowledge in a big situation,” he said.

And Hannity on his radio show that night pushed the conspiracy theory that antifa, the cowardly anti-fascist movement, had infiltrated the protests.

On his TV show, he suggested that maybe “bad actors” were causing the chaos.

“We also knew there were also bad actors who would infiltrate large crowds,” he said during his opening segment that night.

A Fox News spokesperson did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

Several of the network’s hosts in the aftermath of the riot continued to promote conspiracy theories about who was behind the violence and sought to absolve Trump of all blame.

Top-rated host Tucker Carlson in a recent documentary argued without merit that law enforcement was behind the violence on January 6 in an attempt to discredit Trump supporters.

Read the original article on Business Insider

