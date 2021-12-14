Taiwan, China and the United States argue for strategic ambiguity





When President Joe Biden told a CNN town hall in October that Washington was committed to defending Taiwan if China attempted to invade the island, it didn’t take long for the White House to give clarification. Official US policy remains strategic ambiguity, which means uncertainty. For 40 years, that meant Beijing assumed Washington would like fight for Taiwan, and thus concluded that the use of force would be reckless. And that dissuaded Taiwan from declaring independence because the island state couldn’t be sure of the support of the United States. Why we wrote this For 40 years, Washington’s policy of strategic ambiguity helped deter a Chinese invasion of Taiwan. As Beijing ramps up its rhetoric, is this subtle diplomatic posture still appropriate? Now, some in Congress think it is time to lift the fence and make China understand that the United States will defend Taiwan, in order to present a more active deterrent. That’s because Chinese leader Xi Jinping has stepped up his rhetoric and said he would like to see reunification with Taiwan while he is in office. But most Chinese experts disagree, seeing value in strategic ambiguity. You are adopting a policy that has worked well and has deterred both sides from creating problems for decades, and you are going to change that, says Dennis V. Hickey, who teaches politics at Missouri State University. I think it’s quite risky.

In late October, at a CNN town hall, President Joe Biden was asked whether the United States would defend Taiwan if China attempted an invasion. His answer was simple. Yes, we are committed to doing so, the president said. But official US policy is much less clear, as the White House clarified immediately afterwards. It is deliberate. For more than 40 years, the United States has adopted a position of strategic ambiguity vis-à-vis Taiwan. This stance has helped keep the peace so far, but as China becomes more powerful and aggressive, some members of Congress are questioning whether the policy is outdated. Why we wrote this For 40 years, Washington’s policy of strategic ambiguity helped deter a Chinese invasion of Taiwan. As Beijing ramps up its rhetoric, is this subtle diplomatic posture still appropriate? What is strategic ambiguity? It’s a guessing game. Officially, the United States will not commit to defending or rejecting Taiwan during an invasion by China. We’re not saying we will come to the defense of Taiwan, and we’re not saying we won’t come to the defense of Taiwan, says David Sacks, a researcher at the Council on Foreign Relations. How did it become American policy? During the Chinese Civil War, the United States supported the losing side, the Nationalists, who fled to Taiwan and established the Republic of China there. Mao Zedong has repeatedly threatened to liberate Taiwan and bomb islands off its coast. Nationalist leader Chiang Kai-shek wanted the support of the United States to save the continent. Meanwhile, the United States wanted to avoid war, says Dennis V. Hickey, who teaches politics at Missouri State University. America did not help Chiang attack the mainland, but she signed a mutual defense treaty with Taiwan in 1954. This treaty expired in 1979, when the United States transferred diplomatic recognition of Taiwan to the Communist government in Beijing and Congress enacted the Taiwan Relations Act. Strategic ambiguity is born. The United States has two obligations to Taiwan under the Taiwan Relations Act: to sell it arms and to maintain the ability to protect the island. Basically, he doesn’t have to defend Taiwan, but he can. The assumption is that China will continue to assume that the United States will stand up for Taiwan and plan accordingly. Given this variable, China will continue to decide that strength is not its best bet, Sacks said. At the same time, the ambiguity deterred Taiwan from declaring independence, which would have angered China, and risked a war without US support. Why do some in Congress want this to end? Strategic ambiguity has kept the peace so far, but a handful of voices from both sides of the aisle of the Capitol, including Republican Senator Thom Tillis of North Carolina, a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, believe that a clearer US commitment to Taiwan would work better in the future. I think it would be good to dispel the ambiguity, Senator Tillis recently told the Politicos Defense Forum. He and some of his colleagues believe that US policy should be a more active deterrent, given that an increasingly powerful China is organizing more and more military exercises in Taiwan’s airspace and has become more aggressive in its rhetoric. In the past, Chinese leaders have said they will exercise strategic patience and have no timetable to reunite Taiwan with the mainland, said Peter Mansoor, chair of military history at the Ohio State University. But not Xi Jinping. The Chinese leader has said he wants reunification during his tenure, and China’s growing military prowess increases the chances he tries to achieve it. The United States has three options, says Professor Mansoor. The least likely is that he could leave Taiwan on his own. Or Washington could officially commit to defending Taiwan and risk getting involved in a war. Or it could continue with strategic ambiguity. Get stories that

empower and elevate Daily. Professors Mansoor and Hickey support the third way, increasing arms sales, cooperating with local allies and training the Taiwanese army. The Taiwan Strait may be particularly tense now, says Professor Hickey, but it was worse before. Relations there are fragile, he emphasizes, and require careful management. You are adopting a policy that has worked well and has deterred both sides from creating problems for decades, and you are going to change that, says Professor Hickey. I think it’s quite risky.

