Trump revealed Norman Podhoretz for what he always has been





One of the most controversial questions in American political thought over the past half-dozen years has been whether Donald Trump represents a departure from the ideals of American conservatism or, on the contrary, its apotheosis. The interpretation of the departure is advanced mainly by conservatives, who see Trump’s bigotry and authoritarianism as a betrayal of their noble creed. The apotheosis’s interpretation is widely defended by critics of conservatism, who see these traits as primarily consistent with its traditional embrace of isolationism, McCarthyism, and segregation.

Neoconservative editor and author Norman Podhoretz gave an interview to the Wall Street Journal’s editorial page which focuses directly on this dispute. Podhoretz, who is not only a esteemed right-wing intellectual but a living connection to his formative period in the mid-20th century, weighs heavily on the side of apotheosis.

To be clear, Podhoretz is not a critic of Assets. Quite the contrary: he has come to see his own life’s work as leading directly to the political style embodied by the 45th President. I was initially anti-anti-Trump, explains Podhoretz. I wasn’t crazy about the guy. I had never met him, and yet I never met him. But I thought the animosity against him was out of proportion and, on the right, a big mistake. I went from anti-anti-Trump to pro-Trump.

Podhoretz’s interview is remarkably clear that he was drawn to Trump not despite the candidates’ racism, nationalism and authoritarianism, but precisely because of these qualities.

Speaking of race, this somewhat suspicious exchange between Podhoretz and his interviewer manages to be highly revealing:

In the army in 1955, he writes in this book, my closest friends were usually boys from the southern backcountry, real rednecks. (As a Southern Redneck myself, I marked the passage in pencil many years ago.) They are sane, he tells me. They know there’s something wrong, say, when a guy says it’s a girl. They look at this and say: What are you, crazy? He waves his hand as if to suggest that this is just one example of insanity. All that.

Podhoretz boasts of identifying with the social views of southern white men a decade before the Civil Rights Act was passed. When asked to elaborate on their so-called common sense, he offers himself up when a guy says he’s a girl, but transgender rights weren’t a big public issue in the 1950s.

What was a major social rights issue on which white Southerners would hold direct views that seemed sane to Podhoretz? Well you know. The interviewer tactfully refuses to go further.

Podhoretz explains that the main reason he left the left for the right was the left’s inability to appreciate America’s goodness: I broke with the left mainly because of its anti-Americanism. A force for good in the world or not?

Surprisingly, the Journal interviewer does not stress how diametrically opposed this sentiment to the views expressed by Trump on foreign policy. Neocons like Podhoretz have spent decades accusing Democrats of advocating moral relativism between the United States and dictatorial regimes, but Trump is the first president in U.S. history to espouse him. When asked to defend his admiration for a Russian regime that murders journalists, Trump retaliated: There are a lot of killers. Do you think our countries are so innocent? His main belief in foreign policy is that the United States should act only out of self-interest, including committing war crimes (as defined by the United States military) and using military might to plunder the most countries. weak.

It is the opposite of serving as a force for good in the world. But it reveals that kindness was never the standard Podhoretz used to judge US foreign policy. He simply resented any criticism of US military might and believed that the country should not have to live up to any ethical standards in its dealings with other countries.

The aspect of Trumpism that Podhoretz sees most clearly is Trump’s refusal to comply with the fair elections he loses, the rule of law, or other democratic niceties. Like many conservatives, Podhoretz sees these qualities as proof that Trump understands the existential issues of internal political conflict.

It’s a war, in my opinion, says Podhoretz. Many people hesitate to see it in these terms. I mean, people say it’s kind of like 1858 and so on, but I don’t see it as a prelude to a civil war and 600,000 American deaths. It is not my sense. But spiritually, it’s a war. When asked if the split on the right is between Republicans who see domestic politics in such harsh terms and those who don’t, Podhoretz agrees: I think Trump was the only guy. who understood the situation in these terms, whether by instinct or otherwise.

Asked to comment on what the interviewer delicately describes as Trump’s behavior after the 2020 election, Podhoretz dismisses it, stating only that he regrets that it may have cost the party a Senate election: Maybe Trumps survived to its usefulness, I don’t know. And the way he gave Georgia meant the two Jan. 5 elections that cost Republicans a Senate majority were pretty hard to forgive. But if I thought he could win, I wouldn’t hesitate to vote for him.

The crimes of January 6 do not seem to bother Podhoretz at all. Only January 5th would be hard to forgive, and that’s because it hurt the party. He is perfectly copacific with Trump’s attacks on the system itself as long as they advance the sole objective of protecting right-wing power, an end that justifies all means.

Podhoretz hardly represents all of neoconservatism; on the contrary, the neoconservatives seem to be the most resistant faction of conservative intellectuals to Trumpism. But Podhoretz makes it clear in his old age that his elegant arguments for abandoning the left were largely a cover for a deeper collection of ugly resentments. Trump is a perfect moral x-ray, and Podhoretz is one of the many figures this era has revealed for what they always have been.

Get the latest Jonathan Chait news delivered to your inbox.

Analysis and commentary on political news by New York columnist Jonathan Chait.

Terms and Privacy Notice By submitting your email address, you agree to our terms and privacy notices and to receive email correspondence from us.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nymag.com/intelligencer/article/trump-revealed-norman-podhoretz-for-what-he-always-was.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos