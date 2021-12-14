Keir Starmer backs Omicron response but digs into Boris Johnson

Kier Starmer called on people to put national interest first and not let Christmas derail efforts to contain Omicron infections (Photos: AFP / Getty)

Sir Kier Starmer has backed measures to speed up the deployment of the Covid booster as he warns the NHS risks being overwhelmed by Omicron.

the The Labor leader also called on people to put national interest first and not let Christmas derail efforts to contain infections.

Boris Johnson announced on a nationwide broadcast yesterday that every eligible adult in England will be offered a booster vaccine by the end of December.

In a televised address in response, Sir Keir said implementing the accelerated jab program would be a big challenge, but that he was confident the public would rise up to take it on.

He also urged people to recognize the threat posed by Omicron, especially as the nation approaches the holiday season.

His post supported measures to combat it, but his reference to obeying the rules comes after days of headlines about alleged violations of Covid guidelines in government, including the holidays and a Christmas quiz.

Sir Keir said: At times like this we all have to put the national interest first and play by the rules.

Of course, I understand that sticking to the rules can be awkward, but sticking to the rules we have to.

It would be easy to let the festivities we have all been waiting for distract from our national duty.

Getting bitten, wearing masks and working from home if we really can will help prevent infections and keep the NHS from being overwhelmed.

Sir Keir also used the show to attack the Prime Minister, saying ministers should have reacted more quickly to the threat posed by Omicron.

We might not know how dangerous it is, but we do know lives are in danger and again our NHS is in danger of being overwhelmed, he said.

If this happens, more people will die.

So we need to do all we can to protect the NHS.

Earlier today, the Prime Minister confirmed that at least one coronavirus patient infected with the Omicron variant has died.

The patient’s vaccination status is not known.

At least 10 people are hospitalized after testing positive for the variant.

Sir Keir has backed calls for the vaccine rollout to be supercharged (Photo: Evening Standard)

The scientific community has suggested that Omicron could be a milder version of Covid-19, but some fear it may further reduce the effectiveness of vaccines.

But scientists believe a third dose will offer significant protection, which is why the booster rollout is being supercharged, with all eligible people being urged to show up for injections as soon as possible.

The calls come as Monday marked a new record for Omicron cases on record, with 1,576 confirmed infections.

Most of these additional cases, 1,534, were reported across England.

There have also been 27 in Scotland and 15 in Wales, although no additional cases have been reported in Northern Ireland.

This brings the total number of recorded cases in the UK to 4,713.

