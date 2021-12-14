Modi in Varanasi: On Day 2, PM to Chair Conclave with Chief Ministers of BJP-Led States | Latest India News





Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in several programs on Tuesday, the second day of his visit to his parliamentary constituency of Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh. On Tuesday, the prime minister will participate in a conclave of chief ministers from several states led by the Bharatiya Janata party to discuss governance issues and attend anniversary celebrations at a yoga foundation and meditation center. Read also | PM Modi opens the Kashi Vishwanath corridor According to the itinerary shared by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), Modi will attend Sadguru Sadafaldeo Vihangam Yog Sansthan’s 98th birthday celebrations at Swarved Mahamandir in Varanasi on Tuesday around 3:30 p.m. Then, Prime Minister Modi will participate in the conclave with the chief ministers of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. The chief deputy ministers of Bihar and Nagaland will also be present at the meeting. According to the PMO, the chief ministers will share with Modi their respective best practices in governance to ensure that the policies are in line with the prime minister’s vision of promoting the spirit of the Indian team. After a presentation from the chief ministers on what good governance entails, officials will visit Kashi Vishwanath Temple later in the day. Read also | PM Modi and chief ministers watch Ganga aarti The chief ministers of all these BJP-led states are also due to visit Ayodhya on December 15 for Ram Lalla’s darshan. Prime Minister Modi had a busy day in Varanasi on Monday, where he inaugurated Phase 1 of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor Project, built at a cost of around 339 crores. Modi also chaired a lengthy meeting with chief ministers and chief deputy ministers of states led by the BJP. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who attended the meeting, said it lasted six hours until Monday evening. Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh noted that the prime minister is not taking a rest even after several eventful engagements, including the much-anticipated inauguration of the Kashi Vishwanath corridor and the six-hour meeting. Late Monday evening, Modi also made his way to Varanasi train station, as part of his efforts to inspect the city’s main development works. Accompanied by the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, the prime minister said the government is working to create the best possible infrastructure for the city of the holy temple. To this end, he said, the central government is working to improve rail connectivity and ensure clean, modern and passenger-friendly train stations.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/modi-in-varanasi-on-day-2-pm-to-chair-conclave-with-chief-ministers-of-bjp-ruled-states-101639439012428.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos