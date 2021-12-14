Did Mark Meadows just bring down Donald Trump?





Former Donald Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows, who faces contempt charges for refusing to cooperate with the panel investigating the January 6 riot on Capitol Hill, could prove extremely damaging to the government. former president, according to a former Watergate prosecutor.

The nine-member House select committee investigating the violation of the United States Capitol building on Jan.6 voted unanimously on Monday to return Meadows to the Justice Department for criminal contempt of charges against Congress. It came shortly after the release of a damning 51-page report that portrayed the former GOP congressman as at the heart of the events that unfolded on January 6 and presented compelling arguments establishing the need for his testimony. .

Speaking to Newsweek, former Watergate prosecutor Jill Wine-Banks said it is difficult at this point to assess the precise damage Meadows may cause to the former president, the details outlined in the report. panel, associated with the relationship and the couple’s close closeness as the events of January 6, could harm Trump.

“There is more and more evidence on the role of the president [in January 6]”said Wine-Banks, author of” The Watergate Girl “.

“Mark Meadows, as Trump’s chief of staff, was as close to the president as anyone, both physically and in terms of discussions. So he’s a rich source of information that could be very damaging.” , she said.

Jill Wine-Banks at ‘Watergate: The Long View panel during Politicon at Pasadena Convention Center on July 29, 2017 in Pasadena, California. The former Watergate prosecutor spoke to Newsweek about former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows as he faces contempt charges. Joshua Blanchard / Getty Images for Politicon

Meadows was singled out in the committee’s report, released on December 12, as one of a relatively small group of people who witnessed the events of January 6 in the White House and with then-President Trump.

“Mr. Meadows was with or near then-President Trump on January 6 when he learned of the attack on the U.S. Capitol and decided whether to issue a statement that could stop the rioters,” the report says. .

Additionally, Wine-Banks said, the report contains a host of details that make Trump guilty of what happened.

“It is a fairly reasonable assumption to make [that the report is damaging to Trump]”She said.” There is so much in the report that makes the president guilty of what happened. “

“For the attempt to interfere with democracy, it wasn’t just about the violence, death and destruction of property on January 6, it was the whole concept of election theft,” Wine- explained. Banks.

“And I’m not talking about Trump’s bogus accusations that Democrats were stealing elections, but I’m talking about his attempt to subvert the will of the people and the properly certified and free and fair election results,” she said. .

Wine-Banks added: “It [Trump] made the crowd do what they did, he encouraged them to do what they did. “

UC Berkley graduate lawyer Teri Kanefield suggested that by refusing to appear for a testimony before the committee, Meadows was trying to protect Trump.

“It seems to me the question here is how far Meadows is willing to go to protect Trump. It’s like Meadows is the consigliere and Trump is the Don,” Kanefield wrote on Twitter. “He refuses the chance to explain incriminating material, which means either he’s guilty of sin or he’s protecting someone else who is. Or … why not both?”

Meanwhile, Heather Cox Richardson, professor of history at Boston College, raised questions about Meadows’ refusal to cooperate with the committee.

“Given the seriousness of the documents Meadows handed to the committee – both a PowerPoint outlining how to call off the election and emails about the National Guard protecting pro-Trump protesters, as well as texts with members of Congress on the deterioration of election results – one can I just wonder what’s in the material he is so desperately trying to protect, “she wrote in a December 12 blog post.

Wine-Banks told Newsweek that the panel’s contempt report made strong and convincing arguments establishing Meadows’ “contemptuous behavior”.

“What you are seeing is a wide swathe of conduct that is very widespread, directly questioned by Meadows, not just that he witnessed bad behavior on the part of the president. [Trump] and others, but that he behaved badly, “she said.” So that makes him a very important witness. “

“It involves January 6, it involves days before January 6… it’s a very detailed list of potentially criminal behavior – certainly behaviors that led to bad results that the legislation could correct, and so it is important that Congress gets his testimony. “

The report alleged that Meadows worked to create a fake electoral college after the 2020 presidential election, Trump introduced to then-Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark as part of efforts to overturn the results of the election, and sent an email Jan. 5 recommending the National Guard. to be on “standby” and for troops to be “present to protect Trump supporters,” among other demands.

He also alleged that Meadows spoke “nonstop” on January 6 with Kashyap Patel, who was then chief of staff to former acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller.

Wyoming Republican Representative Liz Cheney, vice-chair of the committee, described several text messages sent to Meadows on January 6 on Monday, including calls from Trump allies to get the former president to issue a statement condemning the violence.

Meadows has received texts from public figures including Trump’s son Donald Trump Jr and Fox News hosts Laura Ingraham and Brian Kilmeade, the committee said.

Cheney said on Monday that the texts Meadows received were further evidence of Trump’s “supreme dereliction of duty” in the breach of the United States Capitol.

“And Mr. Meadows’ testimony will focus on another key question before this committee: Did Donald Trump, by action or inaction, corruptly seek to obstruct or impede the formal process of Congress for counting electoral votes? Mark Meadows’ testimony will inform our legislative judgments, “she said.

The entire House of Representatives is expected to vote on the contempt resolution on Tuesday, and the next step would be a recommendation to the Department of Justice, which would decide whether or not to prosecute Meadows.

Meadows sued the committee, arguing he does not have the power to compel him to speak.

Shortly after the vote to dismiss him for contempt, Meadows told Fox News’s Sean Hannity that he believed the panel was pushing for him to be charged with contempt for going after Trump.

“It’s not about me, despising myself. It’s not even about making the Capitol more secure,” Meadows said, adding, “It’s about Donald Trump and chasing him again.

Newsweek has reached out to Meadows’ attorney, George Terwilliger, for comment.

Wine-Banks said she expects recent developments in Meadow’s case to motivate new laws that could hold those in power accountable for their actions.

“Adam Schiff was a major sponsor of something called the Protecting Our Democracy Act, which was passed by the House last week and is now pending in the Senate. [It] codifies things that we always took for granted that a president would do and respect, which President Trump did not do, “she said.” Now they’re trying to make laws that would make the fact punishable. not to do it. I think that’s what has to happen. “

Former President Donald Trump speaks as his then Chief of Staff Mark Meadows (R) listens before the departure of Trump Marine One from the South Lawn of the White House on July 29, 2020 in Washington, DC. The special House committee investigating the violation of the United States Capitol building on January 6 voted unanimously on Monday to return Meadows to the Justice Department for criminal contempt of Congress. Alex Wong / Getty Images

