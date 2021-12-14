Arrived in Temanggung, Jokowi distributes t-shirts to the inhabitants





Temanggung – President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi) today visited the horticultural food estate area of ​​Temanggung Regency in Central Java. From inside the car, Jokowi handed out a number of black T-shirts with his photo on him. Jokowi plans to visit the Food Estate around Emung Bansari, Bansari village, Bansari district. Embung Bansari itself is located on the slopes of Mount Sindoro at an elevation of 1,300 meters above sea level. Surveillance Detikcom, around the village of Bansari, Tuesday (12/14/2012), in addition to the residents waiting, there was also a banner that read “Welcome Mr. President Joko Widodo to the Horticultural Food Estate area of ​​the regency of Temanggung from Temanggung for Indonesia ‘. To the right and left the road leading to the dam is already crowded with locals. There were also a number of elementary school students standing by the side of the road carrying the red and white flag to greet Jokowi. Meanwhile, President Jokowi’s entourage died in Banaran Hamlet, Bansari village at around 10:16 WIB. One of the residents of Viyanti (33), a resident of Bansari, said that after picking up his son from RA Al Fajr school at 9:30 a.m. WIB, he immediately joined him in welcoming the President Jokowi at the side of the road. Fortunately, when Jokowi’s entourage passed by, he got a black T-shirt with the words “Jokowi” given to him directly by Jokowi. President Jokowi in Temanggung, Tuesday (12/14/2021). (Photo: Eko Susanto / detikcom) President Jokowi in Temanggung, Tuesday (12/14/2021). (Photo: Eko Susanto / detikcom) “I’m so happy as in a dream. Last night I couldn’t sleep, now I’m happy to have a Pak Jokowi T-shirt,” he said when meeting in the village. of Bansari, district of Bansari, regency of Temanggung. Quoting Joko Widodo’s Instagram account @jokowi, he shared his plans for his working visit today not only to Temanggung but also to Wonosobo. ‘Hello. I visited central Java today to examine the location of the food barns in the Temanggung and Wonosobo regencies. On this full-day tour, I will also be planting shallots and chillies with farmers and the community, inaugurating a number of dams, and handing over social assistance to street vendors and stalls. Also see “Jokowi calls for Russian support for G20 and 2023 ASEAN Presidency”: [Gambas:Video 20detik] (sip / mbr)

