Trump Jr and Fox News hosts begged Meadows to help stop attack on Capitol Hill, texts say | Attack on the US Capitol





Donald Trump’s son Donald Trump Jr and three Fox News hosts pleaded with then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows to persuade the former president to end the Jan.6 insurgency despite their public efforts to minimize it, according to recently published text messages.

The sense of panic that enveloped the former president’s inner circle during the attack on the U.S. Capitol was revealed on Monday when Congresswoman Liz Cheney, deputy chair of a special House committee investigating the riot, read aloud texts sent to Meadows.

We need an oval address, Trump Jr. wrote as his father’s supporters stormed the Capitol, sending members of Congress running for their lives and delaying certification of Joe Bidens’ victory. He has to lead now. He went too far and got out of hand.

Trump Jr added: He needs to condemn this shit ASAP.

In response, Meadows texted: I’m pushing hard. I agree.

Cheney also went public with frenzied messages from three Fox News presenters who became known as Trump administration cheerleaders and for fanning the flames of his lies about voter fraud. Crossing the line between reporters and informal advisers, they urged Meadows to push Trump to act quickly to stop the siege of his supporters.

Laura Ingraham, host of The Ingraham Angle, wrote: Hey Mark, the president needs to tell the people on Capitol Hill to go home. It hurts us all. He destroys his heritage.

Yet later that night Ingraham went on the air, baselessly shifting the blame from Trump supporters to the anti-fascist anti-Fa movement. She told viewers: From a chaotic Washington tonight, earlier today, the Capitol was under siege by people who can only be described as antithetical to the Maga [Make America Great Again] movement. Now, they probably weren’t all Trump supporters, and there are reports that antifa supporters may have been scattered throughout the crowd.

Brian Kilmeade, co-host of the morning show Fox & Friends, in which Trump appeared regularly, wrote to the chief of staff on January 6: Please broadcast it on TV. Destroy everything you have accomplished.

And Sean Hannity, a prime-time host who has appeared onstage with Trump at a campaign rally, texted Meadows: Can he make a statement? Ask people to leave the Capitol.

But later on her show, Hannity said: Our election, frankly, was a wreck. Eighty-three percent, according to Gallup, of Republicans, and millions more, do not trust these election results. You can’t just snap your fingers and hope it goes away.

Trump has been widely condemned for his flippant response to the insurgency, which has been raging for three hours before finally posting a video urging the crowd: Come home. We love you. You are very special. Hours later he tweeted: Come home in love and in peace. Remember this day forever!

Since then, former President Trump Jr and the right-wing media have spent months seeking to play down the events of January 6, which left five dead and more than 500 arrests. Trump claimed the rioters were hugging and kissing the police.

Last month, fellow Fox News host Tucker Carlson produced a three-part documentary, Patriot Purge, for the streaming platform Fox Nation, which pushed the lie that the insurgency was a sham operation. banner designed to hurt Trump supporters. January 6 is being used as a pretext to deprive millions of disadvantaged Americans of their basic constitutional rights, he insisted.

But on Monday, new insight into the symbiotic relationship between the Trump White House and Fox News shows those close to the president realized the gravity of what was going on and how damaging it could be.

Cheney said the texts showed Trump’s supreme dereliction as he refused to strongly condemn the violence of his supporters. These texts leave no doubt, Cheney said. The White House knew exactly what was going on on Capitol Hill.

Amanda Carpenter, former communications director for Senator Ted Cruz, wrote on Bulwark’s website: These texts prove something essential. No matter what they say now, Trump loyalists knew back then that what was happening on Capitol Hill was not a peaceful protest.

They knew it was a dangerous attack on American democracy. And they knew Trump was responsible for it. This is why they sent the texts out begging him, through his staff, to stop this.

The texts were among the nearly 9,000 documents Meadows handed over to the committee before it ceased to cooperate. Cheney has only disclosed a tiny fraction of it, raising fears of further embarrassment to come for Trump’s allies.

The committee voted 9-0 to recommend that Meadows, himself a former House member, be charged with contempt of Congress for refusing to comply with a subpoena. The plenary assembly is expected to vote on Tuesday to refer the charges to the Justice Ministry.

The hearing was not broadcast on Fox News but Meadows appeared on the network shortly after the vote. There was no mention of the revealing texts. He told Hannity: This is about Donald Trump and going after him again.

Two longtime Fox News contributors, Goldberg and Stephen Hayes, resigned last month to protest the Carlsons Patriot Purge program. Chris Wallace, host of the flagship Sunday Politics Networking program, resigned Sunday after 18 years to join CNN’s new streaming platform.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2021/dec/14/mark-meadows-texts-fox-news-donald-trump-jr-capitol-attack The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos