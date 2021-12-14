PM Modi Hosts Midnight Inspection of Major Development Works in Varanasi – The New Indian Express





Through PTI NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath, ventured into the streets of Varanasi in the early hours of Tuesday and visited the just inaugurated Kashi Vishwanath Dham and Banaras station. In a tweet posted around 1 a.m., Modi said he inspected “key development work” in the temple city. Varanasi has been the prime minister’s parliamentary constituency since 2014. He arrived here for a two-day visit on Monday. On Monday morning, Modi visited the Kal Bhairav ​​Mandir. In the afternoon, he inaugurated the first phase of Kashi Vishwanath’s ambitious corridor project, called Kashi Vishwanath Dham, and in the evening, attended the spectacular “aarti” of Ganga and a sound and light show by ‘a river cruise. Shortly after midnight, chants of “Har Har Mahadev” and “Modi, Modi” praise the tune as the Prime Minister, surrounded by SPG security personnel, strolled through the streets of Varanasi near the Godowlia Chowk, which were prepared to welcome him. “Inspecting the main development works in Kashi. We are striving to create the best possible infrastructure for this sacred city,” Modi said in his tweet. He also shared photos from his night visit to Kashi Vishwanath Dham, which he dedicated to the people a few hours ago. Inspection of the main development works in Kashi. We strive to create the best possible infrastructure for this sacred city. pic.twitter.com/Nw3JLnum3m Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 13, 2021 Dressed in a gray kurta, white pajamas and a black jacket covered with a gray muffler, Modi surprised people walking the streets, even as security personnel tried to make sure let no one venture near him. Later, in another tweet, the Prime Minister said: “Next stop. Banaras station. We are working to improve rail connectivity as well as to ensure clean, modern and passenger-friendly stations.” He also shared photos of his visit to the redeveloped station after 1 a.m. Banaras station was previously known as Manduadih and was renamed earlier this year. The Indian Railways Twitter account shared photos of the decorated station on Monday evening. Amid chants of “Har Har Mahadev” and “Modi, Modi”, the Prime Minister was showered with rose petals and boundless adulation on Monday morning as he walked the streets of Varanasi, which were blanketed. huge posters in his image and greetings. After his visit to the Kal Bhairav ​​Mandir, the prime minister’s convoy was moving through the narrow streets when a man sought to present him with a pink “pagdi” and scarf, but security officers pushed him back. Modi then motioned from inside the car and the man was allowed to offer him the “pagdi”. The man, who wore a saffron robe, also offered a “pitambari” (saffron “angvastra”) to the Prime Minister, which he accepted with folded hands and a smile.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newindianexpress.com/nation/2021/dec/14/pm-modi-holds-midnight-inspection-of-key-development-works-in-varanasi-2395392.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos