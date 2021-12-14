Trump says Pence ‘mortally wounded’ in GOP for role in certifying 2020 election results





A video posted to social media shows Trump, speaking at a closed-door press conference with former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly over the weekend, telling a crowd that Pence “was very seriously hurt “by his pledge on January 6 to allow Congress to certify the results of the 2020 elections.

“I was disappointed with one thing, but it was a great thing. Mike should have sent those crooked votes back to the legislatures and you would have had a different outcome in the election, in my opinion,” the former president told an audience on Saturday as part of O’Reilly’s “History Tour” in Sunrise, Florida.

Pence ultimately rejected calls by Trump and his key allies to suspend the House and Senate certification of Joe Biden’s victory in January, hours after he was forced to take refuge in a safe place inside the U.S. Capitol as a crowd of Trump supporters stormed the building – with some chanting “Hang Mike Pence” as they walked through security barriers.

“I think Mike was very seriously injured by what happened on January 6,” Trump said. “I think he was fatally injured, frankly, because I see the reaction he gets from people.”

The former vice president has fueled rumors of his interest in a 2024 presidential bid with several visits to Iowa and New Hampshire this year. As recently as last week, Pence visited the nation’s first primary state to speak to a local group of Republican women and greet GOP donors at a fundraiser for Senators in the State of New Hampshire. During an appearance at an event hosted by conservative group Heritage Action, Pence said he drew inspiration from the scriptures when deciding how to approach January 6.

“I love that Bible verse that says, ‘He keeps his oath even when it hurts.’ I had taken an oath to uphold the Constitution of the United States and kept my oath that day, ”Pence told the crowd.

In addition to visiting early-voting states, Pence has quietly staged a stand-by campaign if he decides to run for president after next year’s midterm elections – a move he claims he and his wife, Karen, have not yet taken. The former vice president did not explicitly rule out an offer for the White House if Trump decides to mount his own, which would set up a primary in which the former vice president and the president would compete against each other. against each other.

For his part, Trump appeared to indicate on Saturday that he would not consider keeping Pence on his ticket if he ran again.

“I don’t like that question because there are a lot of them,” Trump said of potential running mates, adding that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis “would be nice.”

A spokesperson for Pence did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

