Latest Covid news live: MPs approve Plan B restrictions but Boris Johnson suffers huge Tory rebellion





Among the MPs who rebelled against the government was his most recent – Louie French, who was only elected for Old Bexley and Sidcup earlier this month.

The rebel ranks included new MPs from so-called Red Wall seats such as Workington MP Mark Jenkinson, former ministers including Karen Bradley and even a former party leader to Iain Duncan Smith.

The full list of the 96 Tory MPs listed as voting against the Covid pass settlement were: Adam Afriyie (Windsor), Lee Anderson (Ashfield), Shaun Bailey (West Bromwich West), Siobhan Baillie (Stroud), Steve Baker ( Wycombe), Harriett Baldwin (West Worcestershire), John Baron (Basildon and Billericay), Scott Benton (Blackpool South), Bob Blackman (Harrow East), Peter Bone (Wellingborough), Ben Bradley (Mansfield), Karen Bradley (Staffordshire Moorlands) , Graham Brady (Altrincham and Sale West), Andrew Bridgen (North West Leicestershire), Steve Brine (Winchester), Miriam Cates (Penistone and Stocksbridge), Christopher Chope (Christchurch), Brendan Clarke-Smith (Bassetlaw), Geoffrey Clifton-Brown (The Cotswolds)), Tracey Crouch (Chatham and Aylesford), Philip Davies (Shipley), David Davis (Haltemprice and Howden), Dehenna Davison (Bishop Auckland), Jonathan Djanogly (Huntingdon), Richard Drax (South Dorset), Iain Duncan Smith (Chingford and Woodford Green), Tobias Ellwood (Bournemou th East), Luke Evans (Bosworth), Liam Fox (North Somerset), Louie French (Old Bexley and Sidcup), Richard Fuller (North East Bedfordshire), Marcus Fysh (Yeovil), Nusrat Ghani (Wealden), Jo Gideon (Stoke -on-Trent Central), Chris Grayling (Epsom and Ewell), Chris Green (Bolton West), Damian Green (Ashford), James Grundy (Leigh), Robert Halfon (Harlow), Stephen Hammond (Wimbledon), Mark Harper (Forest de Dean), John Hayes (South Holland and The Deepings), Adam Holloway (Gravesham), Tom Hunt (Ipswich), Mark Jenkinson (Workington), David Jones (Clwyd West), Simon Jupp (East Devon), Alicia Kearns (Rutland and Melton), Julian Knight (Solihull), Greg Knight (East Yorkshire), Robert Largan (High Peak), Andrea Leadsom (South Northamptonshire), Edward Leigh (Gainsborough), Andrew Lewer (Northampton South), Julian Lewis (New Forest East), Chris Loder (West Dorset), Mark Logan (Bolton North East), Jonathan Lord (Woking), Tim Loughton (East Worthing and Shoreham), Craig Macki nlay (South Thanet), Ant hony Mangnall (Totnes), Karl McCartney (Lincoln), Stephen McPartland (Stevenage), Esther McVey (Tatton), Stephen Metcalfe (South Basildon and East Thurrock), Damien Moore (Southport), Robbie Moore ( Keighley), Anne Marie Morris (Newton Abbot), Holly Mumby-Croft (Scunthorpe), Robert Neill (Bromley and Chislehurst), Matthew Offord (Hendon), Mark Pawsey (Rugby), Mike Penning (Hemel Hempstead), John Penrose (Weston -super-Mare), Andrew Percy (Brigg and Goole), Tom Randall (Gedling), John Redwood (Wokingham), Laurence Robertson (Tewkesbury), Andrew Rosindell (Romford), Gary Sambrook (Birmingham, Northfield), Greg Smith (Buckingham) ), Henry Smith (Crawley), Ben Spencer (Runnymede and Weybridge), Jane Stevenson (Wolverhampton North East), John Stevenson (Carlisle), Julian Sturdy (York Outer), Robert Syms (Poole), Derek Thomas (St Ives), Craig Tracey (North Warwickshire), Tom Tugendhat (Tonbridge and Malling), Theresa Villiers (Chipping Barnet), Christian Wakeford (Bury Sout h), Charles Walker (Br oxbourne), David Warburton (Somerton and Frome), Giles Watling (Clacton) and William Wragg (Hazel Grove).

