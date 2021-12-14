Meadows texts show Hannity and Don Jr. wanted Trump to end the January 6 riot





In this file photo from Jan.6, 2021, smoke fills the aisle outside the Senate Chamber as supporters of President Donald Trump, including Eric Bochene, on the far right, confront police officers from the US Capitol inside the Capitol in Washington. Bochene is one of five indicted in the U.S. Capitol riot on January 6 who chose to defend themselves in court, dismissing repeated warnings from federal judges about the risks of trying to run their own affairs high stakes without a lawyer. . (AP Photo / Manuel Balce Ceneta, file)

WASHINGTON (The Hill) – As rioters stormed the Capitol on Jan.6, several Fox News pundits and Donald Trump’s eldest son have all expressed desperate concern that the former president will do nothing to quell the violence and protect people in the building, according to damning SMS unveiled Monday evening by the select committee investigating the attack.

The astonishing messages, submitted to the panel by Mark Meadows, Trump’s former chief of staff, revealed that Sean Hannity, Brian Kilmeade and Laura Ingraham, all Fox superstar figures with huge Tory supporters and Donald Trump, Jr. all pressured Meadows to convince the president to intervene in the early hours of the siege.

He needs to condemn this shit ASAP, Donald Trump Jr. texted Meadows while the attack was underway.

I push hard. I agree, Meadows replied.

But when the president still failed to act, his eldest son contacted Trump’s chief of staff again, according to Jan. 6 committee vice-chair Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), Who read the series. of texts during a hearing Monday evening.

We need an oval office address. He has to lead now. It went too far and got out of hand, wrote Trump Jr.

Around the same time, a trio of Fox News hosts were also bombarding Meadows with text messages, trying to get Trump to call off the attack.

Mark, the president has to tell the people on Capitol Hill to go home. It hurts us all. He is destroying his heritage, Ingraham wrote.

Please put it on TV. Destroy everything you’ve accomplished, Kilmeade added.

Can he make a statement? Ask people to leave the Capitol, texted Hannity.

Meadows also received dozens of texts from GOP lawmakers, staff and members of the press trapped inside the Capitol during the assault, Cheney said.

We are under siege here on Capitol Hill, read a text. They breached the Capitol, read another.

A third person texted: Mark, the protesters are literally storming the Capitol. Break the windows of the doors, rush. Is Trump going to say something?

A fourth person told Meadows: There is an armed stalemate at House’s bedroom door.

A fifth person inside the Capitol wrote: We are all helpless.

Across the administration, Trump officials have also called on Meadows to convince Trump to intervene. The messages read: Someone is going to be killed and POTUS must settle this matter.

The shocking messages, from some of Trump’s closest Tory allies and a family member, were revealed during Monday’s hearing to hold Meadows in contempt of Congress for refusing to testify on the documents he provided to the committee.

The texts reveal how the Jan.6 select committee methodically builds its case against Trump, who for more than three hours refused to tell his rioting supporters to stop the attack and return home.

The violence was obvious to everyone; it was covered in real time by almost all the news channels. But for 187 minutes, President Trump refused to act when our president’s action was required, essential and even compelled by his oath to our Constitution, Cheney said during the hearing.

Hours have passed without necessary action by the President. These non-privileged texts are further proof of President Trump’s supreme dereliction of duty during those 187 minutes.

