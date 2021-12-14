The party’s mission is not only to defeat Congress …: Captain Amarinder Singh





Amarinder Singh says Punjab cannot depend on agriculture for a long time (File)

Chandigarh:

Former Punjab Chief Minister and Punjab Lok Congress Leader (PLC) Captain Amarinder Singh said on Tuesday his party’s mission was not just to defeat Congress in the next assembly polls state, but also to form a government.

Addressing a meeting of party employees and officials today after inducting a former MP and several former MPs into the party, Amarinder Singh said he was very pleased with the enthusiasm he is arousing for from people across the state. Soon, many MPs and former MPs from the three political parties, Congress, AAP and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) will join the Punjab People’s Congress, he said.

Revealing the mission of the Punjab Lok Congress, the former chief minister said he had not come simply to become chief minister again. Referring to some of the problems faced by the state during this period, he said his goal is not only to save the Punjab, but to restore its former honor.

The former chief minister revealed that the Punjab is heavily indebted at around Rs 5 lakh crore, which is around 70 percent of the state’s total GDP. “It will take several generations to repay this amount and for that, the right measures must be taken immediately,” he added.

He also expressed his surprise at the way in which Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi was making populist announcements. Presumably, he knows Congress is not going to come back to power and that the next government will have to bear the brunt of it.

Amarinder Singh said that Punjab cannot depend on agriculture for a long time and needs investments for modern industry. He revealed that in September 2021, Rs 1 lakh crore had been invested in the Punjab.

Referring to the threat from neighboring countries, he said that “India does not want to have enmity with any country. I am not personally against any Pakistanis, but I have a problem with the government of Pakistan and the terrorist factories there, which are spreading terrorism here and killing our soldiers on the borders of the country. 83 Jawaians in the Punjab have been martyred in the past five years. In such a situation, you guess the dead across the country. Under these circumstances, no true Indian can call Imran Khan and Pakistani army chief General Qamar Bajwa as a friend. “

Addressing Punjab Congress President Navjot Singh Sidhu for publicly calling Imran Khan his friend, he said: “If you are a friend of these people, then you are not a sympathizer of India.

Referring to the poor condition of other political parties in the state, Amarinder Singh said Congress was facing an internal war. “Where the Chief Minister and the President of the State Congress are heading in different directions and where workers and leaders do not know who to turn to. “

Regarding the Aam Aadmi party, he said that it is facing a phase of decline. “Half of its deputies have already left the party and the rest are ready to leave,” he added.

Regarding Shiromani Akali Dal, he said, “During their tenure, the incidents of sacrilege in the year 2015 and the punishment inflicted by the people due to the lack of action on them, they are not. able to follow in their footsteps. Plus, farmers won’t forgive their support for farm laws, they then changed their stance. “

The Punjab Lok Congress will share seats with the BJP, Amarinder Singh maintained, adding that the BJP is also in talks with Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa. Singh hopes the seats will be agreed soon and the new government will protect the interests of the state at all costs.

