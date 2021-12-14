REVEALED: Fox News host Donald Trump Jr. bombed Mark Meadows in the Capitol riot





Three Fox News hosts sent desperate text messages to Mark Meadows, Donald Trump’s White House chief of staff, begging him to get Trump to cancel the Jan.6 riot on Capitol Hill as it rolls out. it was unfolding.

The texts, read aloud at a committee hearing on Jan.6 by Representative Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., Were made public Monday evening as part of the panel’s investigation into the riot. This week, the committee focused on Meadows’ communications in the lead-up to Jan.6 with various Trump allies. On Friday, the panel voted to recommend that Meadows be charged with contempt of Congress for refusing to cooperate with his investigation.

Among those who sent desperate texts to Meadows were Laura Ingraham, host of the nighttime show “The Ingraham Angle”; Sean Hannity, host of “The Sean Hannity Show”; and Brian Kilmeade, a “Fox & Friends” host. All three sent direct texts to Meadows asking him to persuade the former president to stop the riot.

RELATED: Jan. 6 Committee Reveals Mark Meadows’ Role In Election Reversal Plot As Contempt Charges Loom

“Mark, the president needs to tell the people on Capitol Hill to go home,” Ingraham wrote to Trump’s aide. “It hurts us all. He’s destroying his heritage.”

Want a daily rundown of all the news and commentary Salon has to offer? Subscribe to our morning newsletter, Crash Course.

“Can he make a statement?” Hannity echoed in a separate post. “Ask people to leave the Capitol.”

Kilmeade asked Meadows if he could “get [Trump] on television, “adding that the insurgency” was destroying everything you have accomplished. “

According to the panel’s investigation, even Donald Trump Jr. shared the concerns of Fox News hosts.

“He has to condemn this shit ASAP. The Capitol Police tweet is not enough,” Don Jr. told Meadows. “We need an address in the Oval Office. He has to leave now. It’s gone too far and got out of hand,” replied the president’s son.

Ingraham’s texts, the New York Times notes, faced the host’s subsequent remarks regarding the election and the riot that followed. For example, Ingraham baselessly launched the idea that antifa agitators were among the rioters and cited “legitimate concerns” about the way the elections were run. On a radio show, Hannity also vaguely alluded to possible antifa infiltration, suggesting that he had “heard these reports that [antifa] could even wear MAGA clothes. “

RELATED: Jan 5 Email from Mark Meadows: National Guard Ready to ‘Protect Pro Trump People’

On Monday, Meadows appeared in a Fox News interview with Hannity to voice his grievances over the panel’s January 6 contempt recommendation.

“Let’s be clear about this, it’s not about me, despising myself. It’s not even about making the Capitol more secure,” he told Hannity. “We have seen it by the selective leaks that are happening right now. This is about Donald Trump and pursuing him once again.”

Ideally, the SMS exchanges between Meadows and Hannity weren’t mentioned once on the show, noted Justin Baragona of The Daily Beast.

The recently discovered texts are probably only a fragment of a vast communications treasury currently under federal control.

Earlier this week, the House committee revealed an email in which Meadows promised an anonymous recipient that the National Guard was on standby to “protect pro-Trump people.” Meadows also recently delivered a 38-page powerpoint presentation outlining a broad plan to overthrow the 2020 election.

RELATED: Inside the 38-Page TrumpWorld PowerPoint Released to Justify Election Subversion

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.salon.com/2021/12/14/revealed-fox-news-hosts-bombarded-mark-meadows-with-calls-during-capitol-riot/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos