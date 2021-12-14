Connect with us

Politics

Shashi Tharoor takes over Jibe from PM Modi. Here are the other times

Congressman Shashi Tharoor once again came up with the “word of the day” and there is a political twist to it. Known for his penchant for rare and complex vocabulary, Tharoor dropped the word “allodoxaphobia” and explained its meaning and use to social media.

As he explained its meaning – “an irrational fear of opinions” — for its use, he quoted: doxo = opinion, phobos = fear). ”

This is not the first time, however, that the leader has attacked the ruling BJP government with a new word that has caused people to consult their dictionaries.

POGONOTROPHY

Earlier in July this year, Tharoor compelled a Twitter user by sharing one of his new words – pogonotrophy – which he learned from his friend and economist Rathin Roy. According to Tharoor, the word means “the cultivation of the beard”.

Citing an example of its use, Tharoor said: “As in, the Prime Minister’s pogonotrophy has been a pandemic concern …”

Earlier this year and throughout the pandemic, PM Modi was seen sporting a growing beard for the longest time. His new look had sparked a lot of speculation, one being that he was trying to woo Bengal voters ahead of the 2021 parliamentary elections with a look that resembles revered poet Rabindranath Tagore.

FLOCCINAUCINIHILIPILIFICATION

In another discovery of a new word, Tharoor had used a 29-letter word “floccinaucinihilipilification” when presenting his new book “The Paradoxical Prime Minister” in 2018. Without a doubt, this had left social media in the spotlight. fear of heights.

Tharoor later explained that the new book on Prime Minister Narendra Modi was “more than just a 400-page exercise in floccinaucinihilipilification”. According to the Oxford Dictionary, the word is a noun and means “the action or habit of estimating something as worthless”.

However, Tharoor’s spirit is not limited to jibing against PM Modi or the Saffron Party. Here are other times Tharoor has taught social media a few other peculiar words.

RODOMONTADE

In 2017, Shashi Tharoor took to Twitter and justified his reasons for using difficult words. He said: “I choose my words because they are the best for the idea I want to convey, not the most obscure or the most ranting.”

According to the Oxford Dictionary, the word means “to speak with boast”.

EPICARYCACY

When India won Gabba’s historic test series against Australia in shock, Tharoor took to Twitter and wrote “epicarycacy”.

“#WordIfTheDay: epicaricature! I’m not the type to gloat but there is a particular pleasure in reading these comments today … When all the rest has been said, what is left if not “wow” ?! he said.

Epicracy is to rejoice in the misfortune of others. The ‘word of the day’ was taken as a slap in the face of Australian cricketers and cricketers who predicted Australia’s victory over India.

