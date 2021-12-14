Blinken touts deeper US engagement amid concerns over ‘aggressive’ China





He said the United States, its allies and some SouthChinaSea claimants would oppose any illegal action. Reuters December 14, 2021, 12:50 p.m. Last modification: December 14, 2021, 12:57 PM

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is greeted by Indonesian President Joko Widodo as they meet at Merdeka Palace in Jakarta, Indonesia on December 13, 2021. Photo: Reuters

Strong points: Says the Indo-Pacific must be free from coercion, intimidation

Cites dissatisfaction with Chinese companies, loans, infrastructure

US to help keep the internet free and secure -Blinken

Blinkenvisiting Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand Secretary of State Antony Blinkenon on Tuesday touted a US strategy to deepen its alliances with Asian treaties, proposing to strengthen defense and intelligence work with partners in an Indo-Pacific region increasingly concerned about ” aggressive actions “by China. During a visit to Indonesia, Blinkend described the Indo-Pacific as the most dynamic region in the world and said everyone has an interest in ensuring a status quo without coercion or intimidation, in a thinly veiled reference to China. He said the United States, its allies and some South China Sea claimants would oppose any illegal action. “We will work with our allies and partners to defend the rules-based order that we have built together over decades to ensure the region remains open and accessible,” he said in a speech to a university. “Be clear: the goal of defending the rules-based order is not to keep a country on the ground. Rather, it is about protecting the right of all countries to choose their own path, free from coercion or intimidation. “ China claims almost all of the South China Sea as its own, despite some overlapping claims with other coastal states and an international tribunal that has ruled that China’s vast claim has no legal basis. Beijing rejected the US position as interference from an outside power that could threaten the stability of Asia. China’s Foreign Ministry made no immediate comment on Blinken’s remarks. Blinkenis is making his first visit to Southeast Asia since President Joe Biden took office in January, a trip to solidify relations after a period of uncertainty over the United States’ engagement in Asia under the administration of Donald Trump. “BETTER INFRASTRUCTURE” Despite tensions in the South China Sea, Beijing’s influence has grown in recent years as it further encourages investment in infrastructure and integrated trade links in the Asia-Pacific region, in the perceived absence of an American economic strategy for the region. Blinkens said the United States would strengthen ties with allies such as Japan, South Korea, Thailand and the Philippines and strengthen defense and intelligence capabilities with Indo-Pacific partners, as well as defend a Open and secure internet. He stressed, however, that this was not a conflict between a region centered on the United States or China. He also said Washington was determined to put pressure on the military junta in Myanmar to end the violence, release detainees and return to inclusive democracy. The United States has also committed to a new comprehensive regional economic framework, which would include more US foreign direct investment and US companies identifying new opportunities in the region, he said, without providing details. The administration has not yet clarified what exactly the economic framework envisioned by Biden entails. The Trump administration withdrew from a US-inspired multinational Pacific trade deal in 2017. Blinken, who will also be visiting Malaysia and Thailand this week, said the United States will work to strengthen supply chains and close infrastructure gaps in the region, ports and roads. electrical networks and the Internet. In another visit to China, he said the United States is hearing growing concerns in the Indo-Pacific about the opaque and corrupt processes of foreign companies importing their own labor, draining natural resources, and polluted the environment. “The Indo-Pacific countries want a better kind of infrastructure,” he said. “But many think it’s too expensive or they feel pressured to do bad deals on terms set by others, rather than doing nothing at all.”

