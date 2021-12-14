Punjab Assembly elections 2022 | Amarinder says Congressmen, AAP and SAD will join his party soon





He attacks Channi Govt. for having contracted a massive debt with the Public Treasury

Ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections, former chief minister Amarinder Singh said on Tuesday that several deputies and former congressmen, Aam Aadmi party and Shiromani Akali Dal would soon join his party, the Punjab Lok Congress (PLC ).

Addressing a meeting of party employees and board members, after inducting several leaders including a former MP and some ex-party lawmakers here, Captain Amarinder said: We will soon have a similar function but on a large scale because several leaders join us.

Stressed that the Punjab was under a massive debt of around 5 lakh crore, which was about 70% of the state’s total GDP, Captain Amarinder said he wondered where Chief Minister Charanjit Singh was from Channi was going to get the money for his populist ads. He probably knows Congress is not going to come back and let the next government bear the brunt.

Regarding the other political parties in the state, Captain Amarinder said, the Congress party was in a state of civil war with the Chief Minister and President of the Punjab Congress, Navjot Singh Sidhu, pulling in different directions, workers and managers feeling confused and ignorant of what to do and who to follow.

The AAP, he said, was in the trash, with half of its lawmakers deserting the party and others ready to leave. The Shiromani Akali Dal, he said, had not yet found his feet after being punished by people because it was during their tenure that the incidents of sacrilege took place in 2015 and they did not take no measurement.

Drawing up his party’s action plan, he said, the CLP will go for seat adjustment with the BJP. He said the BJP was also in consultation with Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa of Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt). He said he hoped the seat adjustment would be settled soon and that the new government would monitor and protect the interests of the state at all costs.

Referring to the threat from the neighboring country, Captain Amarinder said India does not want enmity with any country. He said he had nothing personal against the Pakistani people, but had problems with the Pakistani government and its military sponsoring terrorism and killing our soldiers at the borders. He said 83 Punjabi soldiers have been killed in the past five years.

Imagine the total number of casualties across the country, he said, adding that under such circumstances no real Indian can claim that Imran Khan and Pakistani military leader General Qamar Bajwa are his friends. If you are friends with such people, which you proudly claim, you are not favorable to the country, he said, while referring to public statements by Navjot Singh Sidhus claiming that Imran Khan was his friend. .

