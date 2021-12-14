Boris Johnson suffers biggest Tory rebellion as prime minister





BORIS Johnson survived a rebellion against his plans to impose new coronavirus restrictions in England.

The prime minister faced a major test of his leadership tonight as dozens of conservatives rebelled against his plan to introduce vaccine passports to the country.

The measures, which have been in place in Scotland and Wales for a few months, have been criticized by Tories who have argued they go too far to restrict people’s freedoms. Some have also argued that they are not going far enough to protect the public and the NHS against the new Omicron variant of the virus. In a series of Commons votes tonight, Mr Johnson’s measures were passed, but he suffered the biggest rebellion from his post as prime minister. About 98 Conservative MPs voted against vaccine passport projects, including 38 against wearing masks in stores and on public transport. All Scottish Tory MPs have previously said they will abstain on the plans as they do not apply to Scotland. The result left the Prime Minister to lean on Labor to support him in the implementation of vaccine passports in England. Before the vote, Mr Johnson made a final attempt to win over his backbench MPs by addressing the 1922 Tory MPs committee. He reportedly told his MPs, dozens of whom said they would vote against the government, that we had absolutely no choice but to introduce sensible and balanced measures. And that he wanted the country to be as free as possible.

The prime minister is said to have said he believed the country could overcome the current peak, when asked about the possibility of introducing new measures. And deputies have reportedly asked him to allow them to have a say in Parliament if new measures were to be introduced at Christmas.

A former minister said his speech calmed many nerves. Omicron’s rapid spread has also been a winning factor for some conservatives, the source said. The former minister said: What a lot of people are starting to see is how this is affecting their own constituencies and their own families.

It’s not a theoretical thing, it has become a real thing. With the Tories particularly angered by the mandatory introduction of Covid health certificates for large sites, Mr Johnson is also said to have had talks with people preparing to vote against or abstain on the restrictions. Despite his efforts, dozens of MPs still voted against the plans.

