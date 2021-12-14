Report: Minimum Wage Meeting Delayed Due to Pound’s Rapid Fall





Trk- President of the Confederation of Trade Unions Ergun Atalay (Photo: AA / File) Click to read the article in Turkish After the massive depreciation of the Turkish lira yesterday (December 13), meetings to determine the country’s minimum wage for next year have reportedly been delayed. The Ministry of Labor and Social Security has yet to send out an invitation to the parties for a meeting to be held earlier this week, according to a report in the daily Cumhuriyet. The Chairman and Chairman of the Justice and Development Party (AKP), Recep Tayyip Erdoan, yesterday met with central bank governor ahap Kavcolu and the head of public banks, which delayed the meeting of the Commission for the Determination of minimum wage, according to the report. How is the minimum wage determined? According to the relevant laws, the commission consists of 15 people, each representing five representatives of employers, employees and government. The committee holds four meetings with the participation of at least 10 members and takes its decisions by majority vote. In the event of a tie, the vote of the chairman of the committee determines the result. Currenliray, the gross minimum monthly wage is 3,577 lire. A single minimum-wage worker without children receives a net amount of Lit 2,825 (US $ 1 = 14.27 Turkish Liras). Minimum salary per year: 2019: 2020 read 2018: 1603 pounds 2017: 1,404 lire 2016: 1300 lire 2015: Jan 1 – 949 lire, July 1, 1: 1,000 lire 2014: January 1 – 846 lire, July 1, 891 lire 2013: January 1, 773 lire, July 1, 1:803 lire Minimum wage in Turkey The economic crisis that has been going on since 2018, the loss of income and jobs caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and the excessive price increases in recent months have reduced the purchasing power of the working class, making the cost high life one of the most important problems in the country. Turkey is one of the countries with the highest number of weekly working hours among the OECD countries. However, workers cannot get their share of economic growth and increased production. The minimum wage is currently below the famine and poverty lines. Due to the lira’s rapid depreciation, the minimum wage is at its lowest level in 15 years in dollars. In addition, the minimum wage has almost become the average salary in Turkey in recent years. Among European countries, Turkey has the highest share of workers with wages close to the minimum wage. (HA / VK)

