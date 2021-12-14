PM Modi inspects work in progress in Kashi Vishwanath and Varanasi in the middle of the night

Prime Minister Modi is known to keep everyone on their toes. A tough leader, he is said to have made sure bureaucrats and cabinet ministers had no respite as he set strict deadlines and deadlines for completion. And what he did as Chief Minister of Gujarat, not only does he continue to do as Prime Minister of India, but now appears to have taken it to another level in ensuring that what ‘it implemented in Gujarat is becoming a standard in the rest of the country.

Prime Minister Modi, who is visiting Varanasi for the inauguration of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, also took the time to inspect his constituency and ensure that other development work is on track.

I just concluded a long meeting in Kashi with @ BJP4India Chief Ministers and Chief Deputy Ministers. pic.twitter.com/UCUsMndhwW Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 13, 2021

Shortly after midnight, Prime Minister Modi shared an image with the Chief Minister and Chief Deputy Ministers of BJP-ruled states, mentioning that he had just concluded an in-depth meeting with them.

About half an hour later, he explained how he inspected other key development work in Kashi.

Inspection of the main development works in Kashi. We strive to create the best possible infrastructure for this sacred city. pic.twitter.com/Nw3JLnum3m Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 13, 2021

Here he was accompanied by the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath.

Next stop at Banaras station. We strive to improve rail connectivity and ensure clean, modern and passenger-friendly stations. pic.twitter.com/tE5I6UPdhQ Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 13, 2021

At 1:24 am, Modi tweeted that he was at Banaras station and let citizens know his vision for Indian Railways. In one of the photos he shared, he’s standing under a giant clock that says 1:13.

Here too, he was accompanied by the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath.

Internet users were in awe and amused that the Prime Minister not only did not take a break himself, but let anyone go easily on a work-related trip.

Imagine PMO staff doing occupational therapy every other day because their boss is always in the office until late at night. Nisarg (hisThisisNisarg) December 14, 2021

Haven’t we all had this boss who very easily crosses the line between pure genius and madness? (Here, this journalist is not talking about her own boss who borders on a psychopath.)

Many people, much younger than the Prime Minister, were also in awe of the energy he exuded without an iota of fatigue on his face in serving the nation.

With a mind unfazed by any form of simple life, he told the athletes that due to respect for customs he could not have meals with them. KB (@ rangk45) December 14, 2021

Isliye PM Hona Padtha. Itna automatically energy atha hai jana seva karne ke liye Ramesh sajjan and 976 other people liked your Tweet (@ traveltimes73) December 13, 2021

People have even wondered where the Prime Minister, who is 71 years old, is getting so much energy to get so much work done.

Your boundless energy, tireless spirit and hard work for the Indian people is an inspiration as well as a lesson for everyone! It is the responsibility of all citizens to incarnate! @PMOIndia #AtmanirbharBharat #KashiVishwanathCorridor Aditya Pittie (@PittieAditya) December 13, 2021

Many even appreciated the energy and boundless dedication of the Prime Minister who worked tirelessly for the betterment of the nation.

Aage se dekha ya peeche se Vivek Singh (@ VivekSi85847001) December 14, 2021

Some have even invoked the Resident Clown Prince whose main contribution to the nation in recent years has been to make the Congress Party more irrelevant than it ever has been.

So jaiye shanti se ye kya raat me ghum rahe thand lag gyi to apko Benjamin Chiklu (@abirchiklu) December 13, 2021

Meanwhile, some concerned citizens have also said that maybe the Prime Minister should get some rest because it is too cold.

People have also said how extremely proud and lucky they feel to have a Prime Minister who works tirelessly like this.

When PM Modi sleeps

In a 2017 report, PM Modi was said to work 20 hours a day and only work on 3-4 hours of sleep. Although doctors and supporters advised him to get at least 5 to 6 hours of sleep, he said he barely managed to sleep that much because he was a workaholic. However, he said it was very deep sleep and he fell asleep within 30 seconds of lying on the bed.

PM Modi also regularly practices Yoga and Pranayama and it is under his guidance that June 21 has been designated International Yoga Day by the UN.

It is also noted that PM Modi, when planning his trips, plan it in such a way that he catches up with his work and sleeps during the flight in order to avoid spending the night in a hotel and making the most of the day productive. In fact, he prefers to spend the night in a hotel only if he has an engagement the next day.