Mark Meadows castigates January 6 panel after contempt vote





Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows denounced what he called “selective leaks” from the House select committee on January 6 on Monday night after the panel voted unanimously to recommend that he be held in contempt of Congress.

“It’s disappointing, but not surprising,” Meadows told Fox News’s Sean Hannity shortly after the committee’s 9-0 vote, which came in response to the former chief of staff terminating his job with panel and refusing to sit for a deposition scheduled for the last time. the week.

“Let’s be clear about this, it’s not about me, despising myself,” Meadows said. “It’s not even about making the Capitol more secure. We have seen it through the selective leaks that are happening now. It’s about [President] Donald Trump and come after him once again.

The full house is expected to vote later Tuesday on whether to outright Meadows and send the committee’s report back to the Department of Justice for potential prosecution – something Meadows acknowledged has “a very high probability” of happening.

Meadows, the fourth and final person to serve as the White House chief of staff under Trump, had handed over thousands of pages of emails and texts to the committee before his attorney abruptly announced that Meadows would no longer be communicating with the panel as the courts work through Trump’s claim for executive privilege.

Mark Meadows had delivered thousands of pages of emails and texts to the committee before his lawyer abruptly announced that Meadows would no longer be communicating with the panel. Scott Applewhite / AP

On the same day as his scheduled deposition, Meadows filed a lawsuit against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), The nine committee members and the panel as a whole, calling the subpoenas against him too broad. and unduly burdensome.

“I tried to share some unprivileged information,” Meadows told Hannity on Monday night, “but really, the executive privilege that Donald Trump has claimed is not mine, it’s not Congress to give it up and that’s why we took legal action against it. I hope the courts will rule – I hope they will. “

Late Sunday, the committee, which is chaired by Representative Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.), Released a 51-page report detailing questions its members allegedly asked Meadows about his communications with White House officials. and other lawmakers during the Capitol Riot.

“This is about Donald Trump and suing him once again,” Mark Meadows said of the select committee decision. Evan Vucci / AP

Ahead of Monday night’s vote, committee vice-chair Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) Read texts received by Meadows as the violence unfolded.

One was from the president’s eldest son, Don Jr., who told Meadows of his father, “He must condemn this [s—] AS QUICKLY AS POSSIBLE. The Capitol Police tweet is not enough.

According to Cheney, Meadows replied, “I’m pushing hard. I agree.”

Mark Meadows has received multiple texts urging him to tell then-President Donald Trump to condemn the Capitol Riot, including from his son Donald Trump Jr. and Fox News host Laura Ingraham .Alex Edelman / AFP via Getty Images

Throughout the day, Cheney said, Don Jr. texted Meadows “over and over again, urging the president to act.”

“We need an Oval Office address,” Trump Jr. said at one point. “He has to lead now. It went too far and got out of hand.

During his remarks, Cheney also read texts to Meadows from renowned Fox hosts, including Hannity himself.

“Can he make a statement?” Ask people to leave the Capitol, ”Cheney said, quoting Hannity.

“Mark, the president needs to tell the people on Capitol Hill to go home,” read another post allegedly from Laura Ingraham. “It hurts us all. He destroys his heritage.

“Please put it on TV,” Cheney said, quoting “Fox & Friends” co-host Brian Kilmeade. “Destroy everything you’ve accomplished.”

Messages between Hannity and Meadows did not appear during Monday’s interview.

In his remarks, Cheney described the texts as “further proof of President Trump’s supreme dereliction of duty” of Jan. 6 and asserted that “Meadows’ testimony will be on another key issue before this committee: whether Donald Has Trump, by action or inaction, corrupted his efforts to obstruct or prevent the official process of Congress of counting electoral votes? “

Steve Bannon, a former White House adviser and longtime Trump political ally, was indicted by a federal grand jury last month on two charges of contempt of Congress.

His trial is scheduled for July.

