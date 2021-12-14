PM Modi bats for girls’ education and natural agriculture





Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing an event marking the 98th birthday celebrations of Sadguru Sadafaldeo Vihangam Yog Sansthan at Swarved Mahamandir, said India is completing 75 years of independence, “su raj (good governance)” is as important as “swaraj (autonomy)” for the country. In his remarks, Modi said zero-budget natural farming should become a mass movement and people should be made aware of its benefits. He also urged people to focus on girls’ education and skills development and to keep all sources of water clean, including the Ganges.

Zero-budget natural farming lowers the cost of farming by relying on traditional, field-based technologies that improve soil health. In his remarks, Modi said the flow of tourists to Varanasi doubled in the year 2019-20 compared to 2014-15, and attributed the growth in numbers despite the COVID-19 pandemic to the “will of Benares “. In 2019-2020, when the country was faced with the Covid pandemic, Babatpur (Varanasi) airport alone saw traffic of more than 30 lakhs of passengers, in both directions, he said. declared. Recalling Sadguru’s Swadeshi mantra, the Prime Minister said that in the same spirit, the country has launched the “Aatmanirbhar Bharat mission”. “Today, the country’s businesses, jobs and local products are gaining strength. The local is becoming global,” he said. In the spirit of “Sabka Prayas”, Modi urged everyone to make resolutions focused on achieving the Sadhguru resolutions and including the aspirations of the country. A resolution, the prime minister said, could relate to girls’ education and focus on developing their skills. “Along with their families, those who can take responsibility in society should also take responsibility for developing the skills of one or two poor girls,” he said. Another resolution, he said, may relate to saving water by “keeping our rivers, Ganga ji and all our water sources clean.” Addressing the large gathering on the second day of his visit to his home constituency, Modi also highlighted the development here in recent years and claimed that cities like Varanasi have preserved the seeds of identity, art and India’s entrepreneurship in tough times. “Where there is a seed, the tree begins to develop from there. And that is why today when we talk about the development of Benaras, it also forms the road map for the development of all of India, ”he said. Modi, here on a two-day visit, went to inspect the city’s major development projects late last night. “After midnight last night, as soon as I had the chance, I went out to see the work that is going on in my Kashi, the work that has been done. The beautification work that has been done in the town of Gadolia has become a sight to behold. I interacted with so many people there. I also saw the Banaras station in Manduadih. This station has also been renovated, ”said Modi. “By embracing the new while keeping the old one, Benaras is giving a new direction to the country,” he said. Modi said that even when in Delhi he tries to keep an eye on the status of completed or ongoing projects in Varanasi. Addressing the assembly, the Prime Minister recalled the dedication of the great “Viswanath Dham” and said that Kashi’s energy is not only lasting, it also continues to take on new dimensions. He also greeted the people on Gita Jayanti. Paying homage to Sadguru Sadafaldeo, Modi said: “I bow to his spiritual presence. I also express my gratitude to Shri Swatantradev Ji Maharaj and Shri Vigyandev Ji Maharaj, who carry on this tradition. “Our country is so wonderful that whenever the weather is bad, a saint emerges here to change the course of time. It is India whose greatest hero of freedom is called Mahatma by the world,” said he declared. On Monday, Modi dedicated the first phase of Kashi Vishwanath Dham to the people after offering prayers in the ancient temple. During his visit, Modi also participated in a meeting with Chief Ministers and Chief Deputy Ministers of BJP. PTI

