How bad can a policy go wrong? Indonesia plans to finance health spending through tobacco taxes
Indonesia’s national health care system, Jaminan Kesehatan Nasional (JKN), was launched in 2014 with great fanfare. The program was a fundamental strategy to reduce inequalities in access to health services in Indonesia. Administered by the administrative body for social health security (Badan Penyelenggara Jaminan Sosial Kesehatan, BPJS), JKN is the largest single-payer health system in the world and, by 2019, covered 221 million Indonesian citizens (approximately 84% of the population).
As with any large-scale government-funded program, the question of how to pay for this ambitious program quickly arose. From the start, JKN reported large annual budget deficits, with spending far exceeding the funds allocated to the program. The contributions of citizens to the health system, which were to cover the funding gap, were insufficient to meet the growing financial expenditure. At the end of 2018, JKN’s cumulative budget deficit stood at Rs.28.73 trillion.
After four consecutive years of overspending its budget, the economic viability of JKN has become a serious political issue. With the sustainability of the program in question, the government began to explore new options to strengthen the JKN budget. The most obvious responses to increasing citizen contribution schemes or restricting services were distasteful to the government, which feared a public backlash. Instead, other sources of funding were explored.
In 2018, President Joko Widodo criticized the Ministry of Health, saying it was failing in its responsibility to resolve JKN’s funding issues, in order to distance itself from the problem and avoid political reactions in the 2019 elections. With growing political attention and pressure to alleviate JKN’s budget woes, the health ministry turned to tobacco taxes.
So what can happen when policy making is driven by political interests rather than a realistic analysis of the consequences of new policies? We explored the history of JKN and its relationship to local tobacco taxes in our recent item, Posted in Policy Studies in Asia and the Pacific, to discover.
Local tobacco taxes are part of a series of tobacco and excise taxes applied to cigarettes in Indonesia. The relevant regulation, introduced in 2014, applies an additional 10% excise tax on cigarette sales, which must be collected by local governments and made available to them to fund community initiatives. In 2017, a new presidential decree was issued to divert 37.5% of local tobacco taxes to the JKN.
With a large population of smokers, more than 30% of all Indonesians are regular smokers, the central government hoped to raise around 5.5 trillion rupees per year for JKN by diverting these funds from local governments. If this was not enough to overcome the funding problems of the health care systems, it could, at the very least, help to mitigate the budgetary blow.
With this new regulation in place, fundraising was due to start in 2018. But, as with many regulations, the mechanisms for implementation were far from clear.
One of the main criticisms of this policy is its complexity. Instead of a simple transfer of 37.5% of taxes directly to the national government, the regulation of the Ministry of Finance attached to the scheme adjusted the calculation to also take into account the contributions of local authorities to the regional health fund (Jaminan Kesehatan Daerah , Jamkesda), a fund which is separate from the JKN, but intended to supplement it.
Since local governments negotiate their contributions to Jamkesda on an individual basis, BPJS needs to calculate each local government’s JKN payment individually, based on their existing agreements with their provincial counterparts. Calculating the payments for each local district in Indonesia, let alone collecting the necessary documents, was a bureaucratic nightmare. So it’s no surprise that the 2018 calculations were riddled with internal errors.
In 2018, BPJS collected a total of 1.58 trillion rupees from local communities. However, after recalculation, it became evident that BPJS was only entitled to receive Rs 681 billion. This, in turn, led to another administrative challenge, as the mechanisms for returning surplus funds were not at all described in the regulations of the Ministry of Finance. BPJS was forced to return money to local districts, involving even more paperwork and resources.
Regulation has eaten up resources. Enactment required documentation signed by provincial governors and district leaders. However, many local government officials did not even know it was necessary, forcing BPJS officials to travel across the country to hold meetings and collect the necessary signatures. Since Indonesia has thousands of islands and many remote areas that are expensive to reach, this meant that BPJS was required to spend funds it did not have on overtime and staff travel. so that the policy can be adopted.
Finally, the policy change did little to address the problem it was supposed to help address: the gap between JKN’s budget and spending. Due to miscalculations, he contributed only 681 billion rupees in 2018, which is 4.666 billion rupees less than expected. In 2019, officials said BPJS received only Rs 831 billion from local cigarette tax revenue. With a cumulative deficit of Rs.28.73 trillion in 2018, funds from local cigarette tax revenues were about 2.89% of the money the government needed to cover JKN’s deficit that year.
Using local tobacco taxes to solve JKN’s budgetary problems may have seemed like a practical workaround, but in reality it was flawed. Its application was complicated and resource intensive, and it generated significantly less funds than expected. Policymakers can learn from this example, as it sheds light on what can happen when policymaking is driven by political interests and ignores the complexities of implementation.
ReadThe policy of financing universal health care: diverting local tobacco taxes to subsidize the national health system in IndonesiainPolicy Studies in Asia and the PacificJournal All articles in the journal can be read and downloaded free of charge.
This research was undertaken with support from Universitas Indonesia, Pusaka Medan Foundation, Indonesia and Endeavor Leadership Program, Department of Education, Australian Government.
