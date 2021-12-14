OIC Summit in Pakistan; Imran Khan calls on the Taliban





Pakistan has regained its support for the Taliban regime in Afghanistan, which has been isolated from the world. The Organization of Islamic Countries (OIC) is scheduled to meet in Islamabad on December 19. Pakistan called on the Afghan Taliban to join it.

It remains to be seen how other Muslim countries will react to this. Indeed, so far no country in the world, including Pakistan, has recognized the Taliban regime. Some countries could withdraw from the summit or Pakistan could withdraw its appeal to the Taliban.

Economy of Afghanistan According to the Afghan Foreign Ministry, the Afghan economy, the banking system and its relations with other countries could be a major issue at the summit. We want all countries and other organizations to consider these issues at the summit. That is why Pakistan has sent an invitation to Afghanistan to attend this meeting.

In addition to the Muslim OIC countries, the United States, Russia, Great Britain, the European Union and the World Bank were also invited to the conference. Some human rights organizations may also be involved. However, no country has yet commented on the call.

Mullah Bardar, leader of the Taliban in Afghanistan (wearing a black turban in the middle). It has been over 100 days since the Taliban came to power in Afghanistan.

The problem of the Afghan people Syed Ishaq Gilani, leader of the National Solidarity Movement in Afghanistan, spoke out against the call of the Taliban. He said many Muslim countries around the world were not ready to recognize Taliban rule in Afghanistan. Most countries do not have good relations with Afghanistan.

The Taliban captured Afghanistan on August 15 by seizing Kabul. Its chairman is Maulana Hasan Akund. Has been on the UN ban list since 2001.

Pakistan could be in trouble It has been more than 100 days since the Taliban came to power in Afghanistan. Its government has not yet been recognized by any country. Most countries want the Taliban regime to keep its promises on women and human rights. The Taliban have yet to be able to do so.

Pakistan continues to call on the world community to recognize the Taliban regime. Most countries are skeptical of its efforts. By inviting the Afghan Taliban to the OIC, Pakistan can once again become the glamor of the world.

